After six months of enticing footballing action, it all comes down to two teams who have battled hard to secure a place in the final of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are set for an epic showdown at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, March 18.

With both squads boasting enormous talents under their armor, the grand finale has all the ingredients of a nerve-wracking encounter.

Simon Grayson and his team’s miraculous comeback story certainly made the headlines, with the Blues powering every opponent in the league along the way. Momentum is unquestionably on their side as the ISL trophy beckons.

While Bengaluru FC stole the limelight, ATK Mohun Bagan had to persevere through challenging times and overcome numerous obstacles to secure a spot in the final. However, they have risen to each of these challenges and have landed in Goa with the hope of capturing their first championship after the merger between ATK Kolkata and Mohun Bagan.

The excitement and tension surrounding the tie is palpable. On that note, let’s take a look at the three battles to look forward to in the ISL finals between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

#1 Roy Krishna vs Pritam Kotal

Pritam Kotal’s rise as a leader for ATK Mohun Bagan this season has been an incredible story. His heroic defending has bailed out the Mariners on multiple occasions and combined with his positional awareness, the forwards have struggled to get past the influential skipper.

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio were the most recent strikers who failed to breach Kotal and Mohun Bagan’s walls. While the 29-year-old has looked brilliant at the back, he has another massive test on Saturday.

His former teammate Roy Krishna will be on the other side, aiming to get the better of Kotal. Krishna will often look to drop deeper to find space and Juan Ferrando could instruct his captain to mark the Fijian tightly.

One thing is for certain. For 90 minutes, the two players will give it their all and leave everything on the field. This contest could well decide the future of the tie.

#2 Carl McHugh vs Javi Hernandez

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Carl McHugh has been a revelation this season, with the Irish midfielder cementing his place in the starting lineup. Stepping into Joni Kauko’s shoes is not an easy job, but McHugh has delivered consistent performances throughout the season.

The 30-year-old has been omnipresent in the middle of the park both in and out of possession. He has also chipped in with crucial goals for his side and is known for his ability to step up when things get tough.

Javi Hernandez, meanwhile, has been the cornerstone of Bengaluru FC’s success. During their 11-game winning run, the Spaniard scored three goals, made four assists and has played a key role in linking up their defense and attack.

The battle in midfield will be eye-catching, without a doubt. ATK Mohun Bagan will look to keep Hernandez quiet, while BFC will hope to keep McHugh pinned back.

#3 Roshan Singh Naorem vs Asish Rai

The two young Indian full-backs have certainly lived up to their potential this season. Both players are known for their pace and energy on the flanks, so it will be fitting to see them battle each other on the grandest of stages.

Asish Rai’s overlapping runs combined with his sturdy defending have been pivotal for the Mariners. He has the most interceptions in the league this season, while also recording the second-most crosses among ATK Mohun Bagan players.

Roshan Singh, who has been given the license to push forward, will be up against him. The tricky wing-back often holds the width for BFC and his ability to change directions while dribbling has been a handful for the defenders.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top, but they will certainly be aggressive and on the front foot to restrict each other.

