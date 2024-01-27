3 battles to look forward to in the Kalinga Super Cup final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC have showcased exceptional form in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, which sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated grand finale on Sunday, January 28.

The Juggernauts, with an impressive 15-game unbeaten streak, faced challenging opponents in the group stage, including previous Super Cup winners FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Sergio Lobera’s men started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC. Subsequently, they dominated the group with two more wins, first defeating Inter Kashi 3-0 before edging past the Gaurs with a close 3-2 victory.

A hard-fought 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals further solidified their momentum as they enter the finals with the added advantage of playing on their home turf.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC have been inconsistent in the ISL, but Carles Cuadrat seems to have turned a corner in the Super Cup. Grouped with Mohun Bagan SG, Hyderabad FC, and Sreenidi Deccan, they triumphed over all three opponents, notably securing a 3-1 victory against their biggest rivals Mohun Bagan.

In the semi-finals against Jamshedpur FC, goals from Hijazi Maher and Javier Siverio led to a comfortable 2-0 win. The Red and Gold Brigade are themselves expected to bring a spirited presence to the Kalinga Stadium and provide support to their team.

As both teams vie for a coveted spot in the next season’s AFC Champions League 2, the final promises to be a highly entertaining affair. Here, we highlight three key battles that could play a pivotal role in defining the result of the game.

#1 Isak Vanlalruatfela vs Mohammed Rakip

The two emerging Indian talents have made significant contributions and quietly influenced their teams’ successes. East Bengal’s right-back, Rakip, has particularly stood out by delivering stellar defensive performances against formidable opponents in the Super Cup.

Rakip’s pace and energy to cover the flanks, combined with his adeptness in one-versus-one situations, have certainly improved the defense. Carles Cuadrat will hope that he can sustain this positive momentum when facing the in-form Isak Ralte.

Isak, meanwhile, has undeniably been one of the most promising players in the ISL this season, with two goals and two assists. His excellent form has continued in the Super Cup, where he has contributed with a goal and an assist. Isak is known for his pace and ability to wriggle past players, but movements on the left flanks have also created challenges for his opponents.

He constantly drifts centrally which has the dual effect of pulling his marker and opening up space for teammates Consequently, the battle between the two Indian youngsters will certainly be an intriguing watch.

#2 Diego Mauricio vs Hijazi Maher

Diego Mauricio has been Odisha FC's talisman yet again. Despite a sluggish start to the season, the Brazilian striker has bounced back and scored six goals in his last 13 starts. His decisive goal in the semi-finals against Mumbai City FC secured Odisha’s place in yet another Super Cup final.

Although it took some time for Mauricio to form an effective partnership with Roy Krishna, the duo are now in fine form and pose a formidable threat upfront. In the upcoming match, Mauricio will face off against Hijazi Maher, a player who has proven to be a transformative addition to East Bengal

Maher has consistently his prowess against physical forwards. His ability to effectively read the game, combined with his defending in the penalty box, have contributed to East Bengal keeping four clean sheets in their last seven games.

The battle between Mauricio and Maher is poised to play a crucial role in determining the outcome, given the excellent form of both players,

#3 Cleiton Silva vs Mourtada Fall

While Mauricio and Maher will fight it out on one end, the clash on the other end will feature East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva and Odisha’s Mourtada Fall. Similar to Mauricio, Silva had a slow start to the season but has emerged as a crucial goal-scorer for his team in the past two months.

The Brazilian sharpshooter kicked off the Super Cup campaign with two goals against Hyderabad FC and followed it up with a brace against Mohun Bagan, making him the current top scorer in the Super Cup. Despite a missed penalty in the semi-finals, Silva will be determined to continue his excellent form.

In the summit clash, he will be pitted against Mourtada Fall, who has shown his ability in big games time and again. With Silva being in fine form in East Bengal’s pursuit to end their trophy drought, Fall will have to bring his A-game to restrict the forward.

Either way, the battle between these two seasoned stars promises to be exciting, given the high stakes of the upcoming clash.