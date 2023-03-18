3 Bengaluru FC players who could hurt ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2022-23 final

After 22 relentless match weeks of league football and then drama-impregnated knockout stages, the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will reach its climax on Saturday, March 18. ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will fight for the ultimate silverware at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Expectedly, both teams have been in a rich vein of form coming into the final. The Mariners were inconsistent for a major chunk of the regular season but peaked right at the business end of the tournament.

Juan Ferrando's men brushed over Odisha FC in the knockouts, before setting a date with Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. After 210 minutes of intense football, the tie ended 0-0 and spilled over into a penalty shootout. Misses from Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche ruined Nizam's night as ATKMB went through. The Green and Maroon Brigade, led by Dimitri Petratos, has unlocked a fierce level of fluidity in attack.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are no pushovers. Under Simon Grayson's stewardship, the Blues have shown great resiliency and rigidity in defense. They have also shown blistering counter-attacks throughout their setup.

Let's take a look at three Bengaluru FC players who could hurt ATK Mohun Bagan in the grand finale:

#3 Sunil Chhetri - Forward

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Sunil Chhetri is the man for the grandest of stages. He has been the flagbearer of Bengaluru FC's relentless resilience for a long time now. Although coming to the fag end of his professional career, Chhetri might not be the most blistering grafter anymore, but he can still rise to the occasion.

The 38-year-old has recently been limited to bench appearances in most matches, but he could still create havoc in the second half; case in point -- the knockout against Kerala Blasters FC.

#2 Sivasakthi Narayan - Forward

Sivasakthi Narayan has been nothing short of a revelation this season. After infrequent appearances in the first half of the season, Simon Grayson decided to trust the young forward. With regular starts came a lot of confidence in Siva's stride. The 22-year-old soon hit a rich vein of form and managed to score six goals and assist thrice all season.

More importantly than the numbers, Sivasakthi has made the Bengaluru forward line considerably more dynamic. His work rate makes the Bengaluru FC counter-attacks tick. The Tamil Nadu-born forward could punish ATK Mohun Bagan on the break.

#1 Javi Hernandez - Midfielder

Metronome - that's the word you're looking for to describe Javi Hernandez's season for the Blues. The Spanish maestro has been the glue that has strung this side together. His ability to drop deep, find passing channels, and slot into pockets of space makes him a menace for the opposition defenders.

Even in the early phases, when Bengaluru FC looked disjointed, Javi Hernandez continued to perform regularly. In 21 appearances, the 33-year-old bagged seven goals and assisted on five occasions. The former Real Madrid man will be eager to better his Spanish counterpart and opposition for the night, Hugo Boumous.

If Javi can make the Bengaluru midfield tick, ATKMB will have their hands full for the entirety of the ISL final clash.

