3 changes Igor Stimac might consider for India's clash against Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 

Following a memorable victory over Kuwait on the road, India are gearing up for a formidable encounter against Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

The fixture poses the most challenging test for India this year as they are set to face a team ranked 51st and a nation that participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While Qatar will start as favorites, the Blue Tigers, buoyed by substantial support in Odisha, will hope to achieve a positive outcome.

Despite India securing a 1-0 victory over Kuwait, Igor Stimac made a few surprising decisions in terms of the starting lineup. His decision ultimately paid off as Manvir Singh, who took the place of Lallianzuala Chhangte in the team, scored the winner to clinch a famous victory.

However, the upcoming game against Qatar presents a different type of test, and it remains to be seen whether Stimac will stick to the winning formula or revert to his tried-and-tested players.

With anticipation building, let’s explore the potential changes the Indian head coach might consider for the clash against Qatar.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte

The most surprising omission for the game against Kuwait was Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has arguably been India’s best player over the past year. It appeared that Stimac prioritized Manvir’s pace, physicality, and defensive contributions over Chhangte.

However, as the match approached a deadlock situation, Stimac brought in the ‘Mizo Flash,’ who immediately made a significant impact by assisting Manvir’s goal in the 75th minute.

Following Chhangte’s influential performance, Stimac is highly likely to include the winger in the starting lineup against Qatar.

Yet, the intriguing question remains whether he will opt to bench Manvir Singh or Naorem Mahesh Singh, both of whom have made crucial impacts over the past year.

#2 Anirudh Thapa

Another one of Stimac’s eye-catching decisions in the last game was relegating Anirudh Thapa to the bench. Thapa has been a pivotal figure in India’s midfield for over five years and is typically among the first names on the team sheet.

Stimac opted for Suresh Singh Wangjam and Apuia Ralte over Thapa, but there’s a strong possibility that he may reinstate the experienced midfielder for the crucial clash against Qatar.

Although both Suresh Singh and Apuia delivered outstanding performances against Kuwait, Thapa is likely to replace Suresh, partly due to Apuia’s impressive form in a deeper role for Mumbai City FC, where he has excelled since the departure of Ahmed Jahouh.

Both Thapa and Apuia also possess the ability to contribute to the attack, a crucial aspect, especially with the Blue Tigers playing in front of their home crowd.

#3 Mehtab Singh

The final change that Stimac could potentially make is the inclusion of Mehtab Singh. The decision to play Rahul Bheke as a center-back against Kuwait instead of Mehtab proved to be a shrewd move as he effectively complemented Sandesh Jhingan.

Stimac is likely to rely on Bheke’s experience once again, but there is a possibility of introducing Mehtab Singh by sacrificing an attacking player.

Qatar are expected to dominate the proceedings and will commit bodies forward to secure a critical away victory. In this circumstance, it makes sense for India to switch to a back-five system, with Mehtab Singh playing either right or left-sided centre-back.

If Stimac opts for a back five, Naorem Mahesh Singh could make way for Mehtab Singh, and Sahal Abdul Samad might shift to the left side in place of Mahesh.

While this change is unlikely, it would offer added defensive protection for India, particularly considering the absence of both Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh.