3 coaches who can replace Stephan Constantine at East Bengal FC

In a statement after the much-anticipated board meeting on Thursday, March 23, East Bengal FC announced that the management has agreed to part ways with head coach Stephen Constantine ahead of next season.

Although the English tactician will be in charge during the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023, the club has "principally agreed to appoint a new coach for next season."

Under Constantine, the Red and Gold Brigade had their best Indian Super League (ISL) season in 2022-23. However, they still finished 10th in the league standings, far from the playoff spots.

Reports emerged throughout the season about the management's displeasure with the head coach and his work. The announcement, however, wasn't expected this early before the Super Cup campaign.

Now that it is in the open, let's look at three coaches who can take over as East Bengal FC head coach next season:

#1 Josep Gombau

It's better to start with the most realistic option first. Josep Gombau was sacked by Odisha FC after he led the club to their first-ever ISL knockout appearance. While the Juggernauts showed great resilience under the Spanish gaffer in phases, inconsistencies halted their progress.

Nonetheless, Gombau is an experienced campaigner and has worked heavily in tandem with FC Barcelona and Espanyol youth teams. His in-depth experience in the ISL also makes him invaluable for a club like East Bengal, who have looked rather directionless over the past few seasons.

Tactically, the Spanish gaffer is not the most rigid individual and hence can function in most situations and player profiles.

#2 Gerard Nus

Gerard Nus Casanova's managerial profile in the ISL might not be the brightest at first look, but there's a certain reputation that he has built during his brief spell in the country. The Spanish gaffer managed NorthEast United FC for 11 ISL matches in the 2020-21 season before being sacked.

However, under interim coach Khalid Jamil, the team went on a miraculous run and sealed a berth in the playoffs. Many since then have attributed NEUFC's rich vein of form that season to the pillars led down by Nus during his time.

East Bengal, quite like the Highlanders, need a manager who can work on a limited budget and put in a system from scratch.

#3 Manolo Marquez

This is the big fish. Probably the biggest fish seemingly available in the market. Manolo Marquez has established himself as one of the finest and hungriest coaches to grace the country.

Under his tutelage, Hyderabad FC were revolutionized and given a brand new identity. Marquez led the Nizams to their first-ever ISL championship in the 2021-22 season and then back into the semi-finals a year later.

If given control, the 54-year-old has the capability to build a squad from scratch and set down unshakable foundations.

However, at the moment, East Bengal are in a mess with the uncertainties surrounding the on-field and off-field situations. Is the Spanish tactician available?

Reports suggest there's a scenario where Marquez can leave the Nizams at the end of the season for greener pastures. Will coaching East Bengal be a challenge that interests Manolo Marquez? The Red and Gold Brigade can only hope.

