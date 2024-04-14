3 duels to watch out for in title-deciding clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in what is the veritable title-deciding fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

The two teams are carefully poised in the top two spots of the table. Mumbai City FC maintain a lead at the top over the Mariners with 47 points in their kitty from 21 games. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, sit on 45 points.

The Green and Maroon brigade will need a victory to hand them the elusive league winner's shield, while only a draw will suffice for the Islanders. However, the support from the home fans will blow wind into the Mariners' sails in the final match of the ISL 2023-24 league stage.

The two teams feature the cream of the league's crop in terms of individual talents. This sets up the potential for several intriguing individual duels all over the pitch.

Let's take a look at three such encounters that could decide the course of the match.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte vs Subhasish Bose

Lallianzuala Chhangte has been the most in form player for Mumbai City in the ongoing season of the ISL, and perhaps so for the last two years. The 26-year-old has the most combined goals and assists for his club, six each; the highest for the club.

On Monday, however, he will be up against Subhasish Bose, Mohun Bagan's captain and leader of the backline. The left-back averages the most tackles per game in the league this season (2.6). It sets up a terrific duel between two superbly skilled footballers who are very clinical in their jobs.

#2 Yoell Van Nieff vs Joni Kauko

Joni Kauko, the Finnish midfielder has turned the tide for the Mariners ever since Antonio Lopez Habas opted for his inclusion in the squad in place of Hugo Boumous. The box-to-box midfielder has brought grit, strength and precision with him, elevating Bagan's midfield.

Mumbai's Yoell Van Nieff will be handed the responsibility of taming Kauko on matchday, with the former FC Groningen midfielder being a regular starter in the Islanders' midfield.

The two foreigners share both offensive and defensive duties and will control the tempo of the game. Both being very physical by nature, it will be interesting to see how the two Europeans spar in the middle of the park on Monday.

#3 Manvir Singh vs Akash Mishra/Mehtab Singh

Manvir Singh has been in sensational form for Mohun Bagan this season, picking up three goals and a staggering seven assists, the most by any Indian in the league. He was on fire against Bengaluru, notching up a goal and an assist.

Operating as a fluid wingback in Habas' 3-4-2-1 system, the pacy 28-year-old has been a livewire down both flanks and his overlapping runs will need to be checked by Mumbai City's fullbacks.

Akash Mishra and Mehtab Singh have both had solid seasons and will try their best to keep Manvir at bay at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.