3 factors that could decide the Indian Super League Final between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC

After eight months of exciting footballing action, two teams remain standing in their quest to lift their second-ever Indian Super League (ISL) trophy. Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will battle it out at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on May 4 for the crown of the ISL champions.

Both teams have gone through interesting changes throughout the season, especially in the managerial role. While Antonio Habas replaced Juan Ferrando in the Bagan camp, Peter Kratky took over the reins from Des Buckingham.

Last season, Mumbai City won the ISL League Winners' Shield and Mohun Bagan lifted the ISL trophy. This year it could be the opposite with the Mariners already having clinched the Shield by defeating the Islanders.

The season also seems to mirror the 2020-21 season with reversed fortunes for both teams. Mumbai defeated Bagan on the final matchday when a draw would've secured a victory for the Mariners. The opposite happened this season as the Green and Maroon army pulled a victory on the final day at their home ground.

Let's take a look at three factors that could inevitably determine the result of the game on Saturday.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte has to be the most in-form Indian footballer at the moment, winning games for his club all by himself. The right winger has achieved immaculate composure in the six-yard box, something he lacked in his Chennaiyin FC days despite always possessing his raw technical ability with the ball.

With 10 goals and six assists to his name, the 26-year-old from Mizoram has been a terror to his opponents. Mohun Bagan's defenders will have to be on their toes to stop him from finding the back of the net on Saturday.

#2 Mohun Bagan's front five

Antonio Lopez Habas' highly transitional 3-5-2 formation allows for a five-pronged attack while in possession. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh operate as wingers with Dimitri Petratos and one of Armando Sadiku and Jason Cummings as the two strikers. Joni Kauko, on the other hand, plays just behind as the prime orchestrator.

This front five has been a menace to opposition defenses and the sheer footballing talent that they have is enough to blow apart any opponents. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have impressed a lot in particular, combining effortlessly with the foreigners.

Many would attribute Mohun Bagan's resurgence after the initial losses under Juan Ferrando to Habas' inclusion of Kauko in the middle of the park. He has added a lot of strength to the spine and the team has improved both in defense and attack.

#3 The Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

The Salt Lake Stadium is the biggest footballing stadium in the country and can seat up to 66,000 spectators. Mohun Bagan have staged many famous victories at this venue this season in front of their fans.

With a packed crowd expected on Saturday, the stadium will likely be decked in green and maroon, the colors of the Mariners. However, having already tasted defeat in a title-deciding clash there earlier this season, it is expected that Petr Kratky's men will be better prepared.

All in all, it sets up a mouthwatering clash between two of the best footballing clubs in the country.