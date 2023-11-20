3 former ISL coaches Mumbai City FC can sign for the remainder of the 2023-24 season

Breaking the hearts of Mumbai City FC aficionados, head coach Des Buckingham decided to part ways with the club last week and shift base to his hometown club Oxford United.

Considering the progress the Islanders showed under the Englishman in little over two years and the historic campaign in the 2022-23 season, his departure has left massive shoes to be filled.

With the season in full flow, bringing in a completely new candidate, without prior experience in Indian football, might not be the best idea for Mumbai City. It's already been a season of homecoming for former ISL coaches, and the Islanders can definitely do worse than joining the parade.

Here are three head coaches who previously managed a club in the Indian Super League and are capable of filling the hot seat at Mumbai City:

#3 Gerard Nus

For many, what stood out when it came to Des Buckingham was his contemporary style of coaching and hands-on approach. While it's mostly conjecture, it could've been down to his age. Mumbai City might opt to bring in a former ISl head coach, whose youthfulness and proactivity were the talk of the town.

Gerard Nus, who is currently the assistant manager of the Greece men's senior team, managed NorthEast United FC for 11 matches in the 2020-21 ISL season before being sacked.

While his previous record might not look inspiring at first glance, many attribute Nus to having laid down the foundation for the miraculous semi-final run by the Highlanders under interim coach Khalid Jamil.

The Spaniard's brand of football might also impress and align with the demands of the City Football Group.

#2 Marco Pezzaiuoli

Former Bengaluru FC gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli, during his tenure at the ISL club, displayed some of the most proactive football the league had seen. There was not just adventurous attacking from the Blues but also incessant high pressing.

But due to the lack of immediate results, Pezzaiuoli wasn't given a second season after failing to qualify for the knockouts in the first. After the blistering season under Simon Grayson last year, Bengaluru FC fans might be content with the decision now. However, without a doubt, the German gaffer's spell too showed some real promise.

Considering Mumbai City's approach to playing attractive football, Pezzaiuoli could be one of the options they consider.

#1 Albert Roca

Without an iota of doubt, Albert Roca is a proven campaigner on the Indian football circuit. Federation Cup winner, and final appearances in the AFC Cup and ISL, the 61-year-old has garnered plenty of noteworthy accolades while coaching Bengaluru FC. He's still associated with the Blues as a technical director, but an offer to return to coaching will undoubtedly interest him.

Roca's resume isn't just limited to success on Indian soil, the Spaniard has also had the privilege of serving as the assistant coach at FC Barcelona twice, most recently during the 2020-21 season.

He's one coach who might be capable of instantly gluing up this incredibly talented bunch of players at Mumbai City's disposal.