3 games to look forward to in the group stages of the 2023 Hero Super Cup 

A trophy is up for grabs as teams are all set to compete in the Hero Super Cup, scheduled to begin on April 3. 16 clubs will participate in the tournament and it provides an opportunity for I-League teams to test themselves against ISL clubs.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, who were crowned the I-League champions, have earned direct qualification to the group stages, while the rest of the teams in the division will play a knockout game to decide their place in the tournament.

The draw has certainly produced some intriguing contests to look forward to. On that note, let’s take a look at the three standout fixtures in the group stages of the 2023 Hero Super Cup.

#3 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

After a hard-fought season that culminated in winning the prestigious I-League trophy, RoundGlass Punjab FC are back in action and will hope to continue their momentum in the Hero Super Cup.

The Warriors have been on song in the past few months, winning their last seven games and scoring 21 goals while conceding just two.

While they are certainly not the favorites to win the Super Cup, it is an opportunity to battle against the best teams in the country. Furthermore, the game against the Blasters will test their mettle, as the crowd in Kerala is expected to be electric.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing end to the campaign, Kerala Blasters will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. The Blasters have everything to play for in order to salvage their season, but will face a tenacious RoundGlass Punjab side.

The battle between the two teams will commence on Saturday, April 8, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

The newly crowned Indian Super League champions have a tough task in the group stages as they will be up against reigning Super Cup champions FC Goa.

Mohun Bagan had an inconsistent season at the ISL league stage, but they appear to be at their best in the knockout stages. This unquestionably bodes well for the Super Cup, considering their squad depth and recent success.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of their potential under Carlos Pena, but have largely struggled at the back. The attack led by Noah Sadaoui, however, has been handful for teams to defend against.

The stage is set for a thrilling clash between a formidable attack and an unyielding defense in what promises to be a nail-biting affair, scheduled to be held on April 18 at the EMS Stadium.

#1 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

The southern derby between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC has proved to be a fierce battle in the past, but there is an added narrative to it this season.

The dramatic ISL playoff tie at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium had all the elements of a rivalry. In a game that will be remembered for years to come, controversy reigned supreme, leaving fans and players stunned.

Sunil Chhetri’s quickly taken free-kick in extra-time was the difference between the sides. However, it caught the Blasters players by surprise as their custodian Prabshukhan Gill was still setting up the wall.

Amidst all the chaos, Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanvic marched onto the pitch and led his players into the dressing room in protest of the decision. Ultimately, they did not return to the field and Bengaluru FC were awarded the victory.

As fate would have it, the rivals are pitted against each other once again in a game of high stakes. Kerala Blasters will be eyeing revenge, while in-form Bengaluru FC will look to pile on their rivals’ misery. The game is set to be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday, April 16.

