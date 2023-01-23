Gameweek sixteen of the Indian Super League (ISL) had several important clashes that had ramifications on the league standings. Fans certainly witnessed some memorable goals and moments from the five thrilling encounters.

The week began with Bengaluru FC locking horns with Jamshedpur FC. The Blues defeated the Red Miners convincingly with a scoreline of 3-0. League leaders Mumbai City FC then tore their opponents apart, scoring four past NorthEast United at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC continued their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over East Bengal on Friday, while Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan settled for a point the following day.

Sunday’s clash between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium was a crucial tie. The Gaurs ultimately secured all three points to cement their place in the top six.

Hits

#1 Bengaluru FC hitting form at the right moment

After securing the Durand Cup in September, the Bengaluru FC faithful believed their team can compete with the front runners this season. However, they stumbled to untimely defeats and performed poorly in the first half of the season.

The Blues lost eight of their first twelve games and their playoff hopes were unquestionably distant. But Simon Grayson’s star-studded unit finally appear to have turned their fortunes around, as they have now won three games on the trot.

Against Jamshedpur FC, Sandesh Jhingan led by example as their defense stepped up to the task and put their bodies on the line. The side's forwards are also finding their feet at the right moment. Roy Krishna scored for the second game running and has formed an excellent partnership with Sivashakthi Narayanan up front.

Bengaluru FC are now seventh in the table, with only three points separating them from the playoff spots. They have a tough run of games coming up but the side now look to be firing on all cylinders.

#2 Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC steer clear of the rest

NorthEast United were simply no match for the Islanders on Thursday, as Des Buckingham’s side strolled to a 4-0 lead inside the first half. Mumbai City FC took apart the Highlanders’ defense and exposed the gap in their backline at will.

The result took them seven points clear at the top, but Hyderabad FC narrowed the gap down to four points the following day. After suffering a blip against Chennaiyin FC, the Nizams bounced back with a two-nil victory over East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

With this result, both sides have qualified for the playoffs. Hyderabad FC are now ten points clear of third-placed Kerala Blasters and the gap between the top two and the rest in terms of performances and points is unquestionably massive.

#3 Carlos Pena’s men secure an enormous victory

FC Goa hit a block in their recent games and although they dominated possession, the Gaurs struggled in the final third. Ahead of the game against Kerala Blasters, Carlos Pena’s side were winless in four games, with the likes of Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lurking for the playoff spots.

But the Gaurs' big guns rose to the occasion and delivered a scintillating performance against the Tuskers. Noah Sadaoui drifted to the left side, with Iker Guarrotxena and Brandon Fernandes playing in the central areas. This setup worked wonders as Sadaoui ran the show and posed huge problems for the Blasters’ defense.

FC Goa are now fifth in the standings after leapfrogging Odisha FC and Pena will hope that his side have put an end to the inconsistent run of results.

Flops

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan fail to step up their game

With both Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC winning their games, the onus was on the Mariners to secure three points to keep their ISL Shield hopes alive. However, their performance against Chennaiyin FC lacked quality in attack despite having some top players in their ranks.

Juan Ferrando will be disappointed with the display as his side struggled to impose themselves against Marina Machans. They have only won one of their last five games and appear to be struggling in front of goal (three goals in their last five games).

Although the defense is solid, the likes of Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, and Dimitri Petratos are failing to deliver the goods in the final third. The side's chances of winning the ISL Shield seem slim, as they are now in a battle for the playoff spots.

#2 Kerala Blasters suffer consecutive defeats

After suffering a 4-0 thrashing at Mumbai City FC’s hands, Kerala Blasters arrived in Goa eager to bounce back. But they succumbed to yet another defeat against FC Goa which further encapsulates their struggles on the road.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side were guilty of making mistakes at the back and did not look threatening going forward. Marko Leskovic’s absence in defense has clearly impacted the Blasters, but they will need to find a way sooner rather than later.

To add to their problems, right-back Sandeep Singh suffered a season-ending injury against the Gaurs. Things are yet to fall into place for Vukomanovic, whose side remain in the battle for the top six.

#3 East Bengal FC’s dismal home record continues

East Bengal FC's struggles continued as they were defeated by Hyderabad FC this time around. The Nizams dominated the first half, but the Red and Gold Brigade looked threatening in the second. Despite their efforts, a goal in the second half from Aaren D’ Silva sealed all three points for Manolo Marquez’s men.

The result leaves East Bengal FC ten points adrift of sixth-placed Odisha FC. The season had a few promising moments, but their home record is an important reason for their struggles. East Bengal FC have taken only three points out of a possible 21 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

