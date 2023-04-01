3 I-League stars who could catch the eye of ISL clubs at Super Cup 2023

Super Cup 2023 is just around the corner and it provides the perfect opportunity for players from the I-League to catch the attention of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

The competition allows ISL clubs to see players from the second-division players up and close, tested against their teams.

With the ISL season already over and teams moving thick and fast in the transfer market, there's ample opportunity to land a move to the top tier if one can impress in the cup tournament.

Here are three I-League players who can catch the eye of ISL clubs with their performances in the Hero Super Cup 2023:

#3 David Castaneda - Sreenidi Deccan FC

When David Castaneda first set foot on Indian soil in the 2021-22 season, there was already a sense that he might just have the quality to play in the top tier.

Over the last two seasons, the Colombian forward has proved his caliber for Sreenidi Deccan through and through.

In the I-League 2022-23 season, Castaneda scored 15 goals and assisted six times in 21 appearances. Powered by his attacking prowess, the Hyderabad side finished second in the league.

If the 28-year-old can replicate a similar success in the Super Cup, an ISL offer might just be around the corner.

#2 Shijin T - Gokulam Kerala FC

The dearth of strikers has been a recurring problem in Indian football. Hence, whenever any talent emerges, the clubs automatically start smacking their lips.

Shijin T has made a few heads turn with his brief appearances in Gokulam Kerala colors. The 22-year-old has scored three goals and assisted twice in 14 I-League appearances.

Shijin has started just seven matches in the league but might get a more extensive run in the Super Cup. If he can impress, a few ISL clubs can come running for his signature.

#1 Melroy Assisi - Rajasthan United FC

Melroy Assisi has already established himself as one of the top dogs in the second tier of Indian football.

The defender has been on the radar of a few ISL clubs already in the past and one final push in the Hero Super Cup might see him make the jump.

The 24-year-old impressed in the 2022-23 I-League season with his exploits in the Rajasthan United FC defense.

In their opening match of the season, Melroy climbed highest to head home a goal against the Churchill Brothers, scoring his first-ever I-League goal in the process.

He continued to regularly feature in Rajasthan FC's starting lineup under head coach Pushpender Kundu.

