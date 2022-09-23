3 Indian national football team players to watch out for during the friendlies in Vietnam

The Indian National Football Team is scheduled to face Singapore and Vietnam on September 24 and 27 respectively. The 23-member squad has traveled to Vietnam for two matches. After a glorious AFC Asian Cup qualifier campaign, head coach Igor Stimac will be eager to add to the momentum of the national side.

With the Durand Cup now over, the Blue Tigers' head coach has had the opportunity to witness players who could aid his plans going forward. With the two friendlies in mind, Stimac could be seen experimenting with a few new combinations whilst also keeping the Asian Cup in mind.

On that note, let's look at three players to watch out for during the Indian National Football Team's friendlies in Vietnam.

#3 Jeakson Singh

The Kerala Blasters FC midfielder was a major find for the Indian National Football Team during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Slotting in beside Suresh Singh Wangjam in a double pivot, Jeakson managed to control affairs in the center of the pitch. The 21-year-old showed maturity and finesse, complemented by his physical presence.

Jeakson could shine in the national team colors in Vietnam. With his presence in the center of midfield, the Blue Tigers can focus on solidifying their fundamentals going forward. Jeakson's ability to play as a holding midfielder has drawn a lot of plaudits in the past. He could partner Anirudh Thapa, Yasir Mohammad or Brandon Fernandes in midfield, with Suresh Wangjam sidelined due with an injury.

#2 Mohammad Yasir

The 2022 Durand Cup was a revelation for both Hyderabad FC as well as the Indian national football team. Mohammad Yasir, who featured for the Nizams in the recently concluded tournament, played an important role in Manolo Marquez's puzzle.

The 24-year old midfielder displayed versatility, one of the key aspects of this Hyderabad FC side. Yasir showcased his ability to control the tempo of the match alongside being a playmaker and a winger.

Yasir's versatility could be a new development for the Blue Tigers, who will be eager to test out new combinations. The Hyderabad FC midfielder could turn out to be one of the key faces for Igor Stimac's side. His ability to play multiple positions could be a massive gain for the Indian National Football Team.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte

The 25-year-old Lunglei-born forward joined his current side Mumbai City FC during the January transfer window and has since turned into an asset for the team. Lallianzuala Chhangte bagged the highest number of goals in the recently concluded Durand Cup. He netted seven times for the runners-up and was a big revelation in the tournament.

Chhangte was able to showcase the reasons for his reputation. The winger not only bagged seven goals, but also provided two assists. His footwork in small spaces and the ability to take on defenders in 1v1 situations makes him a valuable player. Chhangte's development under Des Buckingham has turned him into a lethal weapon that could be extremely useful to Stimac.

