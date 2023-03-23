3 Indian players who caught the eye against Myanmar in the Hero Tri-Nation tournament 

The Indian men’s football team clinched a 1-0 victory over Myanmar in the first game of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament on Wednesday, March 22. The atmosphere at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal was electric as the Blue Tigers impressed on their return to action after a prolonged break.

India began the game in intense fashion as they pressed high up the pitch and looked to win the ball early. They targeted the left flank with the likes of Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, and Anirudh Thapa running the show in the first half.

Despite creating a few openings, skipper Sunil Chhetri appeared to have left his shooting boots at home as he missed several golden opportunities. Nonetheless, Thapa scored the opening goal on the stroke of halftime to give the Blue Tigers a deserved lead.

Myanmar posed problems in the second half, but India could have also extended their margin of victory. The 1-0 win, with most players who participated in the ISL 2022-23 finals given a rest, would have likely delighted head coach Igor Stimac.

There were also a few players whose performances caught the eye. On that note, let’s take a look at the three Indian players who shone the brightest against Myanmar.

#3 Amrinder Singh

When the lineup was announced, a few eyebrows were raised as Odisha FC’s Amrinder Singh started over Phurba Lachenpa and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. While Sandhu's absence could've been due to his participation in the ISL 2022-23 final, Lachenpa was viewed by many as the favorite to nail a starting spot.

Igor Stimac, however, took a gamble on Amrinder and it paid off handsomely.

With India on the front foot, the experienced shot-stopper was not troubled in the early part of the game. However, Myanmar began growing into the match towards the end of the first half and found gaps in the middle of the park.

Amrinder, however, was alert to the danger. His fingertips notably denied a long-range effort from Aung Thu in the 36th minute and kept the scores level.

The Asian Lions continued to pose a threat and Amrinder was called into action once again towards the end of the half. Aung Thu’s whipped free-kick was headed towards his own goal by Sunil Chhetri, but keeper’s reflexes were on point as he parried the ball away.

Amrinder then showed his ability to make the right decisions as he jumped off his line to narrow the angle and deny Maung Maung Lwin with a stunning save. Overall, the Odisha custodian justified his selection and pulled off some match-winning saves to seal a well-deserved cleansheet.

#2 Mehtab Singh

Mehtab Singh was handed his international debut by Igor Stimac and showed his class with a brilliant performance. Paired alongside Chinglensana Singh, the Mumbai City FC defender was composed in and out of possession.

India had a clear plan in the opening stages as they looked to pick out Bipin Singh, who was isolated against the oposing full-back. Mehtab was instrumental in this regard as his sharp diagonal passes from the back were a means to get his club teammate Bipin into dangerous positions.

Furthermore, Mehtab was a commanding presence at the back, making some crucial interceptions in the box when Mynamar began testing India’s backline. It marked a superb comeback after the disappointment of missing the only penalty in Mumbai City's heart-breaking ISL 2022-23 semifinal loss against Bengaluru.

If the young defender continues to perform at this level, Stimac will certainly have some huge decisions to make in the upcoming games.

#1 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa was sidelined due to an injury during the last international break, but the Chennaiyin FC skipper returned to action for India in some style. With Jeakson Singh holding the fort in midfield, Thapa had the license to advance higher up the pitch and influence the game in the final third.

He unquestionably took the opportunity with both hands. His exceptional ball control and passing accuracy allowed him to assert his dominance, while his creativity was also on display.

Additionally, he linked up well with Bipin Singh on the left flank and his performance was rewarded with a well-taken goal. As Rahul Bheke delivered the ball into the box, Thapa was in the right place at the right time to finish off a brilliant team move.

You can watch the goal here:

Thapa’s performances for the national team have been on the rise and he is beginning to cement his place in the starting lineup, which bodes well for India.

