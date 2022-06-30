3 Indian players Hyderabad FC should sign for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC narrowly missed out on a shot at the League Shield but made amends for it by lifting the ISL Trophy. The Nizams clashed with Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling encounter at the Fatorda that extended to a penalty shootout. Manolo Marquez's side emerged victorious as they overcame the challenge posed by the Yellow Tuskers.

Having extended Bartholomew Ogbeche's stay at the club, the Nizams have secured their arsenal in the attacking third. However, with every passing season, a team needs to adapt to the changes in the opposition's style of play and also look into the shortcomings of the previous season. With most teams restructuring themselves in a bid to get a shot at the championship, Hyderabad FC would not want to miss out on the opportunity.

On that note, here are three Indian players Hyderabad FC should target ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

#1 Joe Zoherliana

With Asish Rai making his way into the ATK Mohun Bagan, the Nizams need a player who can come close to the former right full-back in certain aspects. Asish Rai was terrific for the Nizams in every game he has featured, earning him the status of the best right-back in the league.

However, Zoherliana was not much behind either. The NorthEast United FC full-back did not disappoint in the last edition of the ISL.

The two full-backs are pretty close if their numbers are to be looked at. Interestingly, Zoherliana has also been deployed as a left-back on multiple occasions in the absence of regular starter Gurjinder Kumar.

#2 Mobashir Rahman

The 24-year old League Shield winner with Jamshedpur FC was a lethal weapon for Owen Coyle's side. The midfielder was equally competent in both phases for the Men of Steel, owing to his industrious nature. On many occasions, Rahman would steer the side as well to control the tempo just like Alexandre Lima. His maturity in situations made him a first-choice in the Jamshedpur FC line-up.

With the player hanging on to a pre-contract with East Bengal, who have not sorted their ownership situation yet, luring the former Jamshedpur FC man could likely be the steal of the season. Mobashir's numbers are highly reflective of his performance and the midfielder could prove to be an effective alternative to Hyderabad FC's star man in midfield, Souvik Chakraborty.

#3 Rahim Ali

The Chennaiyin FC forward can be a versatile weapon for any setup. His performances in ISL 2021-22 are a clear example of the player's capabilities. Under former boss Bozidar Bandovic, Ali was deployed alongside a foreign striker but his job exceeded that of a target man. The 22-year old dropped to midfield, played on the flanks and even as a number 10 for the Marina Machans.

With the departure of Spanish midfield maestro Edu Garcia, Ali's inclusion in Manolo Marquez's plans could spearhead yet another triumphant season for Hyderabad FC. Rahim Ali's ability to play on the flanks could also be utilized as an alternative to the injury-prone Halicharan Narzary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far