Jamshedpur FC arrived into the 2022-23 season on the back of a successful year. Under the influential leadership of Owen Coyle, the Red Miners achieved the unthinkable, winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield for the first time in the club’s history.

However, the results took a sharp turn for the worse, as they finished ninth in the league this season. After Coyle’s departure, experienced English manager Aidy Boothroyd was handed the reins, but he struggled to recreate the spark that his predecessor was able to stimulate.

Nonetheless, the Men of Steel bounced back towards the end of the season, gathering 13 out of the 15 available points in their final five games. Furthermore, they had a remarkable Hero Super Cup campaign.

They won all three of their group-stage games against ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and Gokulam Kerala FC to set a semi-final clash against Bengaluru FC. Despite succumbing to a defeat against the Blues, Boothroyd’s men certainly showed their potential throughout the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC have a strong core in place, with the likes of Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro, and Jay Emmanuel Thomas forming an excellent partnership upfront. Meanwhile, Eli Sabia and Pratik Chaudhari have been impressive at the back as well.

Boothroyd’s future is uncertain, but the club will look to bring in a few quality players to boost their squad depth.

On that note, let’s take a look at three players who can bolster Jamshedpur FC in the 2023-24 ISL season.

#1 Sreekuttan VS (Winger)

With FC Goa poised to sign Boris Singh, Jamshedpur FC will be in the market for a winger who is comfortable playing on both the flanks. Gokulam Kerala FC’s Sreekuttan VS certainly appears to be the right match.

The 24-year-old forward was electric in the recently concluded Hero Super Cup, with his pace and trickery posing problems for the defenders. His skillsets will suit the Red Miners as he likes to hug the touchline and is capable of making runs behind the defense.

He made 21 appearances in the I-League, scoring once and assisting on four occasions. While Sreekuttan is raw in terms of ability, he unquestionably possesses the potential and talent to improve rapidly under the right coach.

#2 Alex Saji (Defender)

Alex Saji has struggled for game time at Hyderabad FC and, as a result, was shipped on loan to NorthEast United FC in January. The full-back has grown in stature and appears to have improved his game during his time at Guwahati.

Saji made seven appearances in a full-back role in the ISL before an injury cut short his season. However, he bounced back and performed brilliantly in a center-back role during NorthEast United’s successful Hero Super Cup campaign.

Saji’s versatility across the backline will benefit Jamshedpur FC. With his contract set to end this season, the 23-year-old defender will be a solid addition to the Red Miners.

#3 Pragyan Gogoi (Midfielder)

NorthEast United FC’s season was a forgettable one, but Pragyan Gogoi had another admirable season under his belt. The 23-year-old is a defensive midfielder by trade and is known for his unwavering commitment in the middle of the park.

Gogoi is also solid in possession, creating 14 chances in the ISL with only Romain Philippoteaux and Emil Benny creating more for the club. His work ethic will be a valuable addition to Jamshedpur FC, who are short of options in the defensive midfield position.

Additionally, Gogoi’s contract with NorthEast United is nearing its end. The Red Miners could pounce on the Highlanders’ current instability to sign the talented midfielder.

