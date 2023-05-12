3 Indian players Mohun Bagan Super Giants should sign ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season

Despite an underwhelming spell during the regular season of Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, Mohun Bagan Super Giants, formerly known as ATK Mohun Bagan, went on to win the title with a marauding run in the knockouts.

The tactical fluidity of Juan Ferrando bloomed in the playoffs as they edged past Odisha FC in the Eliminator before edging past Hyderabad FC on penalties after two tenacious legs of football.

In the grand finale, the Mariners played out a captivating 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC until the extra time but ultimately clinched the ISL title on penalties.

Now, the Green and Maroon Brigade will be hoping to further strengthen the champion squad and fix all the minute lapses.

Hence, here are three Indian players Mohun Bagan Super Giants need to sign for the upcoming season:

#3 Kingslee Fernandes (Central midfielder)

The Goan midfielder has been a constant performer in the I-League for three continuous seasons with the Churchill Brothers. At 25, Kingslee Fernandes has evolved into a midfield maestro, with his ability to recycle balls and break up play.

Compared to Mohun Bagan Super Giants' current midfield options - Glan Martins and Puitea - Kingslee will be much more of a well-rounded option on the ball. His passing ability makes him an upgrade over Glan and his contribution in defensive transitions can eclipse Puitea's.

Fernandes' contract ends at the end of May and the Green and Maroon Brigade might be tempted by the bargain.

#2 Mohammed Yasir (Right winger)

Since moving to Hyderabad FC in 2019, Mohammed Yasir has slowly but steadily climbed up the ladder to establish himself as one of the most potent attacking talents in the ISL.

The youngster's versatility in playing across multiple positions in the attacking line, could make him a perfect asset for Ferrando. The Spanish tactician has always appreciated and utilized players who aren't positionally rigid.

Yasir played 20 matches in the ISL 2022-23 season, scoring thrice and assisting four times.

#1 Akash Mishra (Left-back)

If reports are to be believed, Mohun Bagan Super Giants are already in the hunt for the 21-year-old's signature.

Nurtured by the able hands of Manolo Marquez, Akash Mishra has transformed into one of the finest full-backs in the country during his stint at Hyderabad FC.

The left-back has made 19 appearances for the Nizams in the 2022-23 ISL season and was a mainstay in their defensive line. His ability to progress the ball down the flanks will give a new dimension to Juan Ferrnado's side.

Although their current full-back Subhasish Bose provides defensive stability, his offensive movement has been an area of concern for the Mariners. Mishra could perfectly slot into the system and bolster their defense.

