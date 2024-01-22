3 Indian players who could play a key role against Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Two games, two defeats, no goals scored, and five conceded certainly does not make a good reading. However, India have an opportunity for redemption as they prepare to face Syria in the upcoming crucial AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash.

The final group-stage game on Tuesday holds significant importance for the Blue Tigers, who still maintain a slim chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. Not only must India secure a victory, but they also need to do so by a considerable margin, given the opportunity for the top four third-placed teams to qualify.

While the game against Uzbekistan proved to be a harsh lesson, the team certainly showed improvement in the second half, creating several opportunities. In comparison to the quality of Australia and Uzbekistan, Syria are relatively weaker, especially considering they are only 10 spots below India in the FIFA rankings.

Igor Stimac, in his pre-match press conference, also confirmed a fully fit squad, which could indicate potential changes as India enter a do-or-die AFC Asian Cup 2023 game. In light of this, here are three players who could play a key role against Syria.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Starting Lallianzuala Chhangte is a no-brainer. The Mumbai City FC winger was ruled out of the game against Uzbekistan due to an injury, and India missed his pace and trickery down the flanks.

Chhangte has been in scintillating form for both club and country and if the Blue Tigers have any hopes of winning, the 26-year-old winger must be at his best. While his inclusion in the starting lineup is assured, the lingering question will be whether he will operate on the right or left side.

He has usually been at his best for his club from the right flank, where he is allowed to cut inside to his favored left foot and use his skills and pace to beat the defender.

Furthermore, his partnership with right-back Nikhil Poojary over the past year adds an extra layer of significance, potentially playing a pivotal role if India look to overload the flanks.

#2 Deepak Tangri

Several questioned Deepak Tangri’s inclusion in the starting lineup against Australia. However, the midfielder justified his presence by effectively performing his role, shielding the back four from danger and winning second balls.

He was named to the bench for the second game, but it was clear that India lacked his physicality in the middle of the park, as Apuia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and Anirudh Thapa were constantly bypassed with ease.

Tangri may not be as technically gifted as those three players, but his physicality and ability to sit in front of the back four and read danger will be critical against Syria.

As a result, it would not be surprising if the Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder started ahead of Suresh Singh or Thapa.

#3 Brandon Fernandes

Sahal Abdul Samad is back in contention, but Stimac will likely be cautious about his involvement, considering the available options on the bench. Given his impressive performance with FC Goa this season, Brandon Fernandes might be picked to operate behind Sunil Chhetri.

A noteworthy aspect of India’s game against Uzbekistan was their effectiveness in attacking set-pieces, which showcased the impact of new set-piece coach Trevor Sinclair in introducing fresh patterns.

This will once again play a huge role against Syria, and Fernandes is undoubtedly the squad’s most adept set-piece taker. The 29-year-old, who has been eager for an opportunity in the starting lineup, could find this game well-suited for his profile, especially as India will go all-out for a victory.