3 Indian players to watch out for during the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament 

As the Indian Super League draws to a close, players are gearing up for the international break before returning to their respective clubs for the Hero Super Cup.

India are all set to host Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in a tri-nation tournament scheduled from March 22 to March 28 in Imphal.

Head coach Igor Stimac has picked 23 players to represent the country. Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi Narayanan was included in the squad for the first time in his career, but the youngster has been sidelined after suffering an injury in the Indian Super League final.

With the absence of Sivashakthi, Stimac has named Naorem Mahesh Singh, who has been impressive for East Bengal this campaign. The vast majority of the squad has the experience of playing at the highest level, but there are a few debutants in the mix as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three Indian players to watch out for during the international break.

#1 Mehtab Singh

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC streamrolled past their opponents during the ISL league stages. They also broke several records on their way to lifting the ISL Shield.

A huge reason for their exploits has been their front-foot defending and Mehtab Singh was at the heart of their backline. The 24-year-old had his game time cut down due to injuries last season, but he has bounced back in spectacular fashion.

Mehtab has established himself as a key starter in the team and his rise is unquestionably exceptional news for Stimac. He can play in a high line due to his excellent recovery pace. Additionally, Mehtab is a towering presence at the back and has quality with the ball at his feet as well.

#2 Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar has been a player who has shown potential in glimpses in the past. However, this season, Simon Grayson has entrusted him to play a huge part in Bengaluru FC’s midfield and he certainly hasn’t let him down.

Rohit’s inclusion in the middle of the park was a vital move for the Blues as it changed the course of their season. He played an instrumental part in their turnaround and his partnership with Suresh Singh Wangjam has been rock solid.

What separates Rohit from the rest of the Indian midfielders is his ability to progress the ball from central areas. His physique provides an advantage as he tends to glide past challenges before picking the right passes in the final third.

Furthermore, his timing of runs into the box is an addition to his already exquisite skillsets. He could be a valuable addition to the national team and will hope to cement himself in Stimac’s plans.

#3 Ritwik Kumar Das

Ritwik Das was outstanding last season as he scored eight goals while assisting four in Jamshedpur FC’s Shield-winning run. Despite those performances, Das has not featured for his country so far.

Injuries have played their part, but he is certainly fresh after ending the 2022-23 ISL season brightly. After failing to light up the league in the initial part of the season, the winger has scored six goals in his last eight games before earning a call for the Blue Tigers.

He tends to be inconsistent, but on his day, Das has the potential to be the best player on the pitch. There is, of course, massive competition for his place, but he will look to impress the manager if given a chance.

