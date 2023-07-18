3 ISL clubs that could have been a better fit for Roy Krishna than Odisha FC

In an extraordinary turn of events, Odisha FC have acquired the services of Roy Krishna ahead of the 2023-24 season. The striker joins the Juggernauts after his contract with Bengaluru FC concluded following the end of last campaign.

Krishna becomes Odisha's third foreign signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall from Mumbai City FC. The Fiji international's move brings an undeniable sense of anticipation, as Krishna’s ability and wealth of experience are widely regarded as among the best in the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, the signing raises the question of necessity, considering that Odisha FC already have Diego Mauricio in their squad. Mauricio notably played an important part in the club’s success last season and was also ISL’s Golden Boot winner.

Similar to Krishna, Mauricio also has a tendency to drift wide or drop deeper and excels as a top-class poacher. Consequently, head coach Sergio Lobera may encounter challenges in integrating two high-quality strikers into the starting lineup.

So, the question arises as to whether Krishna could have picked a club lacking a potent number nine.

With that in mind, here are three ISL clubs that might have potentially offered a better fit for the former Bengaluru FC player.

# FC Goa

Following a few disappointing seasons, FC Goa decided to shuffle their team and rebuild from scratch. They appointed the experienced Manolo Marquez as their head coach and made significant moves in the market.

But the No. 9 position has posed a few problems for the club. While Iker Guarrotxena made valuable contributions, the team suffered from a lack of a clinical striker in the previous season, with Alvaro Vazquez struggling to find his rhythm.

With Gurrotxena’s departure now, Roy Krishna would have been the perfect candidate to replace the outgoing Spaniard.

Although the Gaurs have now acquired Carlos Martinez as their new No. 9, signing someone of Krishna’s caliber would have further elevated the club’s potential to challenge the frontrunners for the title.

Under Marquez's guidance, Krishna could have flourished, given his versatility and adaptability to be deployed as either a lone striker or a second striker alongside Vazquez or Martinez.

The team would have been constructed around Krishna, which would have benefitted him as well as FC Goa.

# Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have once more opted for a squad reconstruction, bidding farewell to all of their foreign players from the previous season.

With the departure of Anirudh Thapa, the club now have the resources to make significant investments in bolstering the team. In this regard, Roy Krishna would have been the ideal marquee signing to spearhead the squad's rebuilding process.

Moreover, Owen Coyle’s arrival is set to provide a substantial boost for the club, enticing the interest of numerous high-quality players. Constructing the team around Krishna would have been the right move, as he has the potential to turn the club’s fortunes.

From a tactical standpoint, the 35-year-old is an ideal fit under Coyle, who could have used his abilities by playing him behind a target man to maximize his impact.

But this is certainly more of a missed opportunity for the Marina Machans than Krishna himself.

# Bengaluru FC

Speculation arose that Krishna departed Bengaluru FC to make a comeback in the A-League, where he previously left a significant mark. From a footballing point of view, it made sense for him to leave the club after just one year.

But with Krishna now signing for Odisha FC, the Blues faithful will be disheartened as he played a pivotal role in their Durand Cup success and helped the side reach the ISL and the Super Cup finals.

The fans had only just begun to embrace Krishna, and head coach Simon Grayson recognized the importance of utilizing his star player's strengths.

In many ways, Krishna had the potential to spearhead the team for a few more seasons, as he established a remarkable understanding with Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, and Javi Hernandez.

Although the absence of AFC competition may have been a factor in Krishna's decision to leave Bengaluru, he possessed the capability to become a fan favorite and drive the club towards greater achievements.