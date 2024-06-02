3 key players for India who need to deliver against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 

The Indian men’s team are gearing up for crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, with their progression to the third round hanging in the balance. The Blue Tigers will host Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, before traveling to face Qatar on June 11.

India kicked off their campaign with a historic 1-0 victory against Kuwait away from home, but subsequent results have been disappointing. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Qatar and followed it with a goalless draw against Afghanistan, and a shocking 2-1 loss to the same opponent in Guwahati.

Despite these setbacks, Igor Stimac’s men are stil second, with Afghanistan close behind, while Kuwait are just one point behind both the teams. This makes the first game of the summer a must-win clash, but India will also be relying on the outcome of the Afghanistan and Kuwait clash if they can secure a win.

Trending

Recent performances have raised questions, so Stimac will be counting on his key players to deliver in the upcoming matches. On that note, here are three players who need to step up and lead India to the historic third round in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

#1 Anwar Ali

Anwar Ali was a notable absence for India during the AFC Asian Cup in January. The 23-year-old had developed a solid partnership with Sandesh Jhingan throughout 2023, contributing to India’s three trophies and helping the team keep a streak of eight consecutive clean sheets at one point.

With Jhingan sidelined now due to an ACL injury, the responsibility falls on Ali to step up and take on the leadership role. The Mohun Bagan defender has faced his own injury challenges this season and struggled to maintain his high standards in March. However, he rediscovered his form towards the end of the season, helping Bagan secure the ISL Shield.

Ali is expected to partner with Rahul Bheke at the heart of the defense, so he will benefit from the latter’s experience. India will rather rely on his ball-playing skills, including his ability to deliver diagonal and line-breaking passes to progress into the final third.

Defensively, Ali must be strong against Kuwait’s dangerous forwards, as his role is crucial, given the fact that India have conceded 11 goals in their last six games.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Chhangte is undoubtedly India’s most potent attacking weapon and the most in-form player in the national setup at the moment. The dazzling Mumbai City FC winger notched up eight goals and recorded two assists in his last nine games, while also helping Mumbai City win the ISL Cup.

He is currently on his best goal-scoring streak, and his overall play has significantly improved in the last two months as well. He has shown the ability to beat defenders in one-versus-one situations and has displayed improved his attacking instincts in and around the penalty area.

Stimac will hope that Chhangte can carry his form into the next two games, especially against Kuwait. But the players around Chhangte must involve him in the attacking patterns, as he has the potential to wreak havoc and be the ultimate match-winner.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

For the very final time, India need their captain to step up and deliver in his 151st appearance. With Chhetri playing his last game, the team will certainly be highly motivated, but he will also want to hang up his boots in style.

Although Chhetri is past his prime years, he still remains a valuable addition to the squad and is currently the only out-and-out striker on the team. With a full crowd expected in Kolkata, India’s number 11 will hope to be their talisman on this massive occasion yet again.

In recent games, Chhetri has lacked service, but with over a month of preparation, India are expected to show significant improvement in the next two matches. This should benefit Chhetri, who will be ready to capitalize on any opportunity, as he remains the team’s most reliable goal-scorer even at the age of 39.