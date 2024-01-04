3 players Bengaluru FC could target in the January transfer window | ISL 2023-24 

Following a season characterized by remarkable success, where the tale of memorable comebacks was as compelling as their achievements, Bengaluru FC have experienced a downward trajectory at the end of 2023.

This downturn led to the dismissal of Simon Grayson, who, despite winning a trophy and reaching two finals in the previous season, failed to show any improvement this time.

Stepping into the role was Bengaluru FC’s former assistant coach, Gerrard Zaragoza, who had the responsibility of managing two games before the break. The Spaniard quickly displayed his potential by winning the first game and keeping a clean sheet against Jamshedpur FC, along with securing a hard-fought draw in the second game.

Nevertheless, Bengaluru FC are currently ninth in the table with a mere 11 points. However, they are still within striking distance of the playoff spots.

The club has had its fair share of struggles in recruitment during the summer, as they failed to improve their squad depth, which has left them vulnerable. In the upcoming transfer window, they will look to address this issue by targeting players who can make an immediate impact and propel them towards a stronger finish.

On that note, let’s delve into the three players Bengaluru FC should sign in the winter transfer window before the ISL season resumes.

#1 Hormipam Ruivah - Kerala Blasters FC

Securing the services of an Indian center-back stands as a paramount priority for Bengaluru FC. The absence of an Indian center-back in their squad has led to both head coaches trying various combinations at the back, which have not yielded any success.

In light of the growing interest in Chinglensana Singh from multiple clubs, Bengaluru FC might look at an alternative in Hormipam Ruivah. Despite being one of the nation’s most talented center-halves, the 22-year-old finds himself as the fourth-choice center-back at the Blasters, behind Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, and Pritam Kotal, resulting in limited playing time.

While Hormipam has had his fair share of struggles in 2023, a move to Bengaluru FC seems fitting, as he will be the first-choice defender while getting the valuable game time he desires.

A move suits all the parties, and although convincing Kerala Blasters to sell to a rival may pose a challenge, they might consider capitalizing on the opportunity to cash in on Hormipam.

#2 Laldinliana Renthlei - Odisha FC

Another crucial position on Bengaluru’s priority list is the full-back area. The team has cycled through three right-backs this season – Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, and Robin Yadav – but all three have been inconsistent.

A reliable player in this position is crucial, and as a result, Laldinliana Renthlei could emerge as a viable target. The 25-year-old has over 75 appearances in the ISL, featuring prominently at Jamshedpur FC, where he clinched the league title under Owen Coyle.

A move to Odisha FC in the summer, however, hasn’t worked out, as Renthlei has struggled to get game time, partly due to the stellar form of Amey Ranawade. His contributions have been limited to a single start in the AFC Cup and three appearances from the bench in the ISL.

Given Renthlei’s wealth of experience and versatility, he will certainly become the first-choice right-back at Bengaluru FC. Additionally, his ability in both offensive and defensive aspects aligns seamlessly with the expectations set by Zaragoza.

#3 Sreekutan VS - Gokulam Kerala FC

Due to Simon Grayson’s reliance on wing-backs last season, Bengaluru FC did not need to sign a traditional winger. However, the shift to a back-four system by both Grayson and Zaragoza has brought to light the team’s lack of depth in the wide areas.

The performances of Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu have been inconsistent, which could prompt Bengaluru FC to explore the prospect of adding a winger who excels in one-versus-one situations.

Gokulam Kerala FC’s Sreekutan VS is a player whom BFC could target. The 25-year-old has shown remarkable progress over the past three seasons, but what differentiates him is his explosive pace and the ability to wriggle past defenders consistently.

Notably, Sreekutan has improved his end product this season, contributing two goals in the Durand Cup and recording three goals and assists in the I-League. With considerable potential, his transition to the ISL could not only improve Bengaluru FC’s squad depth but also the competition in the wide areas.