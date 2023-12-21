3 players East Bengal FC should attempt to sign in the winter transfer window | ISL 2023-24

Despite being one of the most successful clubs in the country with an enormous fanbase, East Bengal FC haven't cherished their time in the Indian Super League (ISL) so far. Plagued by poor performances, managerial changes, and financial troubles, the Kolkata giants have continued to feature in the bottom half of the points table year after year.

But since the introduction of Carles Cuadrat as their head coach in the ongoing season, the Red and Gold Brigade have packed a bit of punch through and through. They currently sit in the seventh position with 10 points from nine outings. In touching distance of the knockout spot, it has been East Bengal's best start in the league but the club will need to reinforce their squad going into the winter transfer window.

While there are multiple possibilities for the Torchbearers to target, the list will consider the club’s weaknesses, the availability and affordability of the players, and the compatibility and chemistry of the players with the existing team.

#3 Hitesh Sharma

Since the departure of Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC have had a string of shambolic outings in the Indian Super League. The Nizams have been hovering at the bottom of the points table. More importantly, Hitesh Sharma has fallen out of favor and seldom featured for Thangboi Singto's side.

With Hyderabad FC embroiled in turmoil both on and off the pitch, this might be the perfect opportunity for East Bengal to sway the young midfielder away from the Nizams.

Hitesh has made a single start for the club this season, but his pedigree is well-established in the ISL. In the 2022-23 season, the 25-year-old made 19 appearances in the league and was a pivotal member of Hyderabad FC's journey to the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade have themselves lacked an Indian holding midfield option, who can control the tempo of the game. With Saul Crespo by his side, Hitesh could provide great stability in the middle of the park.

#2 David Lalhlansanga

As the winter transfer window approaches, plenty of reports have been floating around, linking the in-form Mohammedan SC forward to East Bengal.

David Lalhlansanga has regularly registered his name on the scoresheet since the start of the 2023-24 season. In the Durand Cup, the 21-year-old scored six goals, including four against Jamshedpur FC.

Lalhlansanga has been in fine nick in the I-League, scoring four times and assisting once in eight appearances. His direct approach and ability to play across the frontline could be a real asset for the Red and Gold Brigade.

East Bengal have had to rely heavily on their foreign attacking assets from creativity through the middle, but David will provide a potent alternative.

#3 Makan Winkle Chote

The AFC Asian Cup has presented a tricky situation for the ISL clubs to navigate through, with most of their prized assets leaving for national duties for an entire month. While the league has been postponed until the conclusion of the tournament, the Super Cup will be played during that period.

For East Bengal, both Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar are expected to join the Indian squad for the continental competition. Their departure will leave a gaping hole on their flanks and the Torchbearers neither boast quality back-ups to the two wingers.

While Vishnu VP has impressed on a couple of occasions on the left wing, VP Suhair, the replacement to Nandhakumar Sekar, has been largely underwhelming during his time on the pitch.

If East Bengal can pick the pockets of Hyderabad FC for a second time in the winter transfer window, Makan Chote would be the player who could capture their imagination. The winger has failed to break into Hyderabad's first-team but with the Kolkata giants, he might find some much-needed game time and revive his form.

At FC Goa in the 2022-23 season, Makan made 10 appearances and registered two assists. He's yet to enjoy a pure breakthrough season in the ISL, but East Bengal might be the perfect launchpad for the 23-year-old.