3 positions that Hyderabad FC can strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season

Winners of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC, will head into the upcoming season with several changes needed to their squad. Having played extremely well last season before losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in the semifinals, the Nizams will be keen on improving themselves to challenge for the title yet again.

Former manager Manolo Marquez has left the club, with Irishman Conor Nestor coming in as first-team coach and former technical director Thangboi Singto taking over as head coach. Several players have left as well, including the entire foreign contingent, except for club captain Joao Victor. Meanwhile, Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu, and Akash Mishra are some of the Indian departees.

With all these outgoings draining the club's roster, Hyderabad FC have to strengthen a few positions which will allow them to perform to the best of their potential and challenge for the title.

On that note, we bring to you three areas the Nizams should strengthen ahead of the upcoming season.

#3 Central attacking midfielder

Joel Chianese, who played as a CAM last season. (Credits: Siasat)

The central attacking midfield position is one of the most important in modern-day football, usually played by either an attacking midfielder or a center-forward willing to hang back and support another striker.

In the first half of last season, Bart Ogbeche was willing to do that for Hyderabad FC, assisting young Javier Siverio, who played as the lone striker.

However, with the inclusion of the fit-again Joel Chianese in the second half of the season, the Australian was asked to play the No. 10 role. Spanish midfield maestro Borja Herrera also played as the central attacking midfielder whenever the situation demanded.

All of the above-mentioned players, however, have left the club. Although Hyderabad FC have reinforced their center-forward ranks by bringing in the likes of Jonathan Moya and Joe Knowles, they have not quite paid attention to the central attacking midfield position yet.

The Nizams need to do so immediately. Hyderabad FC, who usually play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, need a central attacking midfielder to add more depth to their side.

At the moment, it is either Knowles or young Aaren D'Silva who will be asked to play in that position if no further signings are made.

#2 Left winger

Halicharan Narzary has left Hyderabad FC for Bengaluru FC. (Credits: The Sports News)

With the departure of Halicharan Narzary to Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC's options on the left-hand side of their attack look bleak. With only Mohammad Yasir to patrol the right wing, there is, at the moment, no player at the club who can play in the left winger's role apart from Abdul Rabeeh in bits and pieces.

This is a damaging statement and the Yellow and Black Brigade need to strengthen this position immediately. The club needs a player on the left wing who can send crosses into the box as well as outfox opposition defenders with his pace. The versatile Rohit Danu, who has also headed to Bengaluru FC, was used in that position as a substitute for Narzary last season.

Hyderabad FC desperately need to bring in a player who can play consistently as a left-winger and complement Yasir on the other flank. Rabeeh can fit in as a left-winger if he is asked to, but he is utilized much better from the right-hand side.

#1 Central defender

Chinglensana Singh is the lone starting center-back at the club now. (Credits: Football Arroyo)

Perhaps the most important position that Hyderabad FC need to strengthen ahead of the upcoming season is that of a central defender. Odei Onaindia, who had formed a solid partnership with Chinglensana Singh last season, has been roped in by FC Goa, possibly at the insistence of former manager Marquez.

He is going to play alongside India international Sandesh Jhingan at the Fatorda this season. Although Singh is a solid player all by himself as the left center-back, he needs someone to partner him. Nim Dorjee Tamang is at the club at the moment, and he can do more than a handy job, as he showed last season when Singh was injured.

Still, Hyderabad FC need to invest in another top defender, possibly a foreigner. There is very little strength on the Hyderabad FC bench at the moment but with the conclusion of the ongoing transfer window on 31 August, this should be sorted.

Their goalkeeping ranks are top-notch with the presence of Laxmikant Kattimani and Gurmeet Singh, while the rest of the defenders select themselves - Nikhil Poojary at right back, new signing Vignesh Dakshinamurthy at left back and Singh as the sole center-back so far.

Getting another central defender should be the top priority for Hyderabad FC as that will define their style of play as well as allow them the assurance of clean sheets more often than not.