3 promising young talents to watch out for in the 2023 Durand Cup 

The much-awaited 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to begin on Thursday, August 3. Several clubs expected to send their reserve teams and young talents to the tournament, offering a huge opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents on the big stage.

Twenty-four teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The group winners secure a direct spot in the quarter-finals, while the two best second-placed teams will also qualify for the last eight. This setup guarantees each team a minimum of three games, and for the finalists, a total of six games to display their potential.

For the young players who will aim to secure a place in the manager's plans for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the Durand Cup will prove to be crucial to gain experience.

With several promising young talents aiming to seize the spotlight, here are three players you should keep an eye on in the tournament.

#1 Saurav Mandal – Kerala Blasters FC

Saurav Mandal is one of Kerala Blasters FC’s promising youngsters, who will want to impress the coaching staff. The tricky winger showcased his ability during the 2023 Super Cup, as his pace and movement posed problems for the opponents.

Given the financial constraints and lack of new signings for the Blasters, Mandal has a golden opportunity to step up and fill the void left by Sahal Abdul Samad, who recently joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

In particular, matches against Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will draw considerable attention, as they are two of the Blasters' most significant rivals. This high-stakes scenario presents the perfect stage for Mandal to display his abilities.

#2 Samuel Kynshi – Punjab FC

Punjab FC have made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Samuel Kynshi. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was previously with Real Kashmir in the I-League. He emerged as the highest-scoring Indian player last season, netting six goals and providing five assists.

Kynshi's remarkable goal-scoring ability and his adeptness at creating chances were instrumental for his former club throughout the season. His versatility means he can also operate on either flank or even take up the role of a striker, making him a valuable asset for Punjab FC.

The upcoming Durand Cup poses a challenging test for the Warriors, as they find themselves grouped with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. This, however, presents a massive opportunity for Kynshi to adapt to his new surroundings and showcase his skills against established ISL powerhouses.

#3 Irfan Yadwad – Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's newest acquisition possesses a remarkable goal-scoring prowess. Irfan Yadwad, who previously played for Bengaluru United in the I-League 2, made a striking impact last season. He scored an impressive 13 goals in just 11 games in the league, including two crucial goals in the playoffs.

Notably, Yadwad's goal-scoring exploits extended beyond the I-League 2. He found the back of the net 15 times in the BDFA Super division and added another eight goals in FCBU's Stafford Cup.

Though considered a raw talent, Yadwad is regarded as a complete forward. His two-footed finishing ability is complemented by impressive speed and strong hold-up play, making him an ideal number nine.

Despite the signing of two overseas strikers, Jordan Murray and Connor Shields, head coach Owen Coyle will be keen to utilize Irfan's talents in the Durand Cup. While it may take some time for the 22-year-old to settle, he is expected to play a significant role if Chennaiyin FC are to progress to the final stages of the Durand Cup.