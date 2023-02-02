3 reasons why Danish Farooq will help Kerala Blasters make the ISL 2022-23 playoffs

A frenzied saga unfolded on Deadline Day, January 31, when Kerala Blasters FC secured the services of Danish Farooq Bhat from Bengaluru FC.

The Indian midfielder was supposed to initially sign a pre-contract with the Yellow Army and join later in the summer. But given the injuries haunting the KBFC squad, Ivan Vukomanovic then decided to push for an immediate transfer.

Danish will join the Blasters on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. KBFC's Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys mentioned that the 26-year-old had been on the club's radar for a while. But given the quality that the Srinagar-born possesses, it isn't a surprise that the Blasters decided to pursue the midfielder.

Let's dissect the three reasons why Danish Farooq could help KBFC make it through to the knockout stages:

#1 Danish Farooq will bring a lot of physicality to Kerala Blasters' midfield

With all of his 1.85-meter frame, Danish Farooq can be an absolute unit in the middle of the park. Former BFC gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli probably described the midfielder best when he said:

"In Germany we would call Danish Farooq a Mercedes. Not just any Mercedes, a diesel Mercedes. He just keeps running and he has the quality to score goals."

The 26-year-old is expected to be paired up with Jeakson Singh in midfield and the two can bring in a certain physicality. The 'Kashmiri Ronaldo' is strong going into the duels and can win the ball in the middle of the park.

#2 Danish Farooq can cover for Sahal Abdul Samad who is experiencing a slump

Danish Farooq will expectedly slot into the position once held by Puitea, but the former BFC man could also be deployed in Sahal Abdul Samad's role. Sahal has been experiencing a slump in form, having scored just three goals in 15 appearances.

Farooq has experience of playing down wide areas in Bengaluru FC previously and can replicate similar performances for the Blasters if needed. He's a grafter and is expected to bring a lot of dynamism down the flanks.

#3 Danish's dynamism will give Adrian Luna added attacking liberty

Speaking of Danish's dynamism gives the perfect segue into how his inclusion could alter the attacking line of the team. Since the departure of Puitea, KBFC on most occasions have been forced to play Adrian Luna in the middle of the park alongside Jeakson.

Hence, Ivan Vukomanovic has opted to play both Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou on the frontline. The former Real Kashmir man can now be slotted into midfield, giving Vukomanovic the freedom to tweak his frontline accordingly.

Danish is industrious and his work rate and positioning will also free Luna of the defensive duties. The Uruguayan creative midfielder will then have the complete liberty to slice open opposition defenses.

