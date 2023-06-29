3 reasons why Jason Cummings is a monumental signing for Mohun Bagan Super Giant 

After a much-anticipated wait, Mohun Bagan Super Giant finally unveiled the signing of Jason Cummings on Wednesday, June 28.

The Australian striker demonstrated his remarkable ability during the recently concluded A-League season, netting 20 goals. This included a memorable hat-trick in the finals against Melbourne City FC. He led the Central Coast Mariners to an unprecedented championship triumph with his exploits in attack.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who already boast an impressive squad, have swiftly moved in for Cummings and further bolstered their attacking options. The Aussies could play a massive role as the Mariners look to defend their Indian Super League (ISL) title.

On paper, the move is highly significant for both parties. Mohun Bagan SG is poised to reap substantial benefits from Jason Cummings' arrival, while many believe the player has secured a massive payday by signing a three-year deal.

Head coach Juan Ferrando was unquestionably delighted and highlighted a few key strengths of Cummings. Addressing the Mohun Bagan SG media following the unveiling, Ferrando shared his thoughts, stating:

“Everyone knows how good of a footballer Jason is. He enjoys playing a highly attacking and pressing style of football, which perfectly aligns with my strategy. He possesses excellent ball control, creating space for others, and is clinical in front of goal. Another admirable quality of his is that he is a perfect team player.”

How Ferrando will utilize him specified skillsets will certainly be interesting to witness, but the forward, at 27, adds huge value to the squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three ways in which Jason Cummings can further elevate Mohun Bagan SG.

#1 Reducing the burden on Dimitri Petratos

While Mohun Bagan Super Giant were consistent throughout the season in terms of results, they were largely reliant on their defense in their run-in to the ISL title.

They boasted the second-best defensive record and recorded the highest number of clean sheets in the 2022-23 Indian Super League. However, their challenges in scoring goals were evident throughout the season.

Following several injuries, Ferrando adopted a defensive strategy, with the Mariners only scoring more goals than the bottom three clubs in the league. Additionally, it was extremely apparent that Dimitri Petratos shouldered a significant burden, contributing to over 45% of the team's goals last season.

In Jason Cummings, they have got a proven goal-scorer, who has delivered consistently in front of goal. Cummings boasts an impressive track record of 30 goals in 49 appearances in the A-League and 67 goals in 143 appearances in the Scottish Premier League.

His arrival, along with the addition of Armando Sadiku, will reduce the burden of goal-scoring on Petratos, who also has a creative side to his game. It is also expected to significantly improve the team's attacking prowess.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure services of Albanian striker Armando Sadiku | ISL 2023-24

#2 Jason Cummings will bring versatility to Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Juan Ferrando largely stuck with a 4-2-3-1 formation last season but has also utilized a back-five system with two strikers upfront. His ability to use different systems and teams was a huge reason behind Mohun Bagan’s success.

Jason Cummings primarily operates as a traditional number nine. However, his exceptional technical ability and adept close control enable him to excel in an attacking midfield position too. With Dimitri Petratos and Armando Sadiku in the squad, Cummings could either slot in behind the striker or lead the line as well.

Ferrando's requirements from his foreign players align perfectly with this quality. Given his ability to excel in multiple positions, it is certain that Mohun Bagan SG will hugely benefit from Cummings' qualities.

#3 Delivering in crucial moments

Jason Cummings possesses the remarkable ability to rise to the occasion and deliver for his team when it matters most. This could be one of the biggest benefits Mohun Bagan Super Giant could gain from acquiring him this summer.

Cummings' big-game ability was evident in the A-League finals, where he proved to be the standout player. The Aussie scored a hat-trick in the Central Coast Mariners' resounding 6-1 triumph against Melbourne City FC, taking home the Player of the Match award.

In addition to his impressive track record, Cummings carries a winning mentality. Apart from clinching the A-League title, the Australian played a crucial part in Hibernian's triumphant campaign in the Scottish Championship back in 2017.

Juan Ferrando will hope that Jason Cummings can transfer his mentality to the Indian Super League, as Mohun Bagan will look to retain the ISL title. They will also want Cummings to deliver when they compete in the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

Poll : 0 votes