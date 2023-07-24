3 reasons why Kerala Blasters FC could win 2023 Durand Cup

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is right around the corner, and teams are gearing up for the tournament. This presents a golden opportunity to kickstart their campaign on a winning note, potentially boosting their confidence for the upcoming season.

For Kerala Blasters FC, in particular, the Durand Cup holds even more significance as it offers another chance to claim their first trophy in the club’s history.

Though faced with tough challenges, such as bidding farewell to Sahal Abdul Samad and losing new signing Jaushua Soritio to injury, the Durand Cup provides them with a fresh beginning to overcome setbacks and focus on achieving positive results.

Ivan Vukomanovic's absence due to a 10-match ban will be felt on the touchline, so the onus lies on the players and backroom staff to step up and perform. They will look to start the competition strongly.

On that note let's delve into three reasons why the Blasters could potentially clinch victory in the Durand Cup.

#1 Presence of an experienced defense

Kerala Blasters had significant challenges last season, largely due to the absence of an experienced defense. When Marko Leskovic sustained an injury midway through the season, the team lost its way and ended up conceding several cheap goals during the crucial playoff run-in.

The lack of seasoned leadership became evident as their young core struggled to deal with pressure situations. However, now in addition to having Leskovic back, the Blastes have signed Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das, who have a wealth of experience at the back.

Kotal, especially, could prove to be a game-changer, considering his instrumental role in leading Mohun Bagan to the ISL title last season. Das, meanwhile, played a key role in the full-back position in Bengaluru FC’s miraculous run-in to the ISL final.

Although they may not be fully settled in the attacking department, Kerala Blasters now boast one of the best defensive units, capable of competing for trophies.

#2 Determination to rectify last season's setbacks

Last season’s ending left a significant mark on Kerala Blasters. Ivan Vukomanovic's infamous walk-off incident in the ISL semi-final resulted in huge consequences as the club faced hefty fines for their manager's actions.

Putting aside off-the-field issues, the Blasters were predictable during the latter stages of the season, leaving the Serbian tactician seemingly short of options. As a result, they will want to right the wrongs and begin the new season strongly.

While there is no confirmation on whether the senior players will participate in the Durand Cup, the club would want the likes of Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamatakos, and Leskovic to get into match fitness before the demanding ISL season starts.

But more importantly, Vukomanovic will look for different solutions to make the team more free-flowing, akin to their performances in the 2021-22 season. The Durand Cup offers a chance to experiment with the squad and pursue their first-ever silverware in the club's history.

#3 Talented and resolute young players

Kerala Blasters have always been known for the development of youth players, and they currently boast several talented players waiting to break into the first team.

Amid financial challenges and injuries to key players, a golden chance arises for these young talents to rise to the occasion. With the Blasters' limited signings so far, they will eye an opportunity to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

The likes of Vibin Mohanan, Sourav K, Bijoy Varghese, and Sachin Suresh impressed in the Super Cup and will want to continue their fine form in the Durand Cup. Moreover, the likes of Rahul KP and Bryce Miranda will look to stamp their authority after a strong campaign last year.

These youngsters will be determined to demonstrate their true potential and with several teams set to send their reserve sides to the competition, Kerala Blasters' young core stands a chance to excel and potentially go all the way.