3 reasons why Rafael Crivellaro is a significant signing for Chennaiyin FC 

Chennaiyin FC has been actively making significant moves in the transfer market, and recent reports indicate that they are on the verge of signing Rafael Crivellaro. Crivellaro is certainly a popular figure at the club, is set to return for the upcoming season.

The Brazilian playmaker played a vital role for the Marina Machans under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle during the 2019-20 season. Crivellaro scored seven goals and assisted six, playing an instrumental role in lifting the team from the bottom half of the table to reach the Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Despite facing injury setbacks in the subsequent seasons, Crivellaro made an impressive return to the ISL with Jamshedpur FC mid-way through last season. He played a pivotal role in transforming the club’s form in the final stages of the ISL and the 2023 Super Cup.

As Chennaiyin gear up for another new season, Crivellaro's primary focus will be to stay fit and kickstart the season on a high note. According to reports, he is currently in Kolkata and will undergo fitness tests before the paperwork officially goes through.

He might participate in the 2023 Durand Cup, set to begin this month, to attain match fitness as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three reasons why Rafael Crivellaro is a game-changing signing for Chennaiyin FC.

#1 Improves Chennaiyin FC’s attacking patterns

In the last two seasons, the club faced significant struggles, which became evident after Rafel Crivellaro's injury in 2021. The Marina Machans failed to create chances at will.

During both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Chennaiyin FC managed to score only 17 goals, the lowest in the division. Their attacking ability dwindled, and they seemed to have lost their identity once their influential playmaker was sidelined.

While they showed promise in front of the goal last season, scoring 36 times, their performances remained inconsistent, especially when facing top-tier teams.

To address these shortcomings, Chennaiyin have taken steps to bolster their attack by adding two foreign strikers in Jordan Murray and Connor Shields. With Crivellaro's addition, there is no doubt that their attacking prowess will further improve.

#2 Rafael Crivellaro will bring leadership and experience to Chennaiyin FC

With the departure of Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC have bid farewell to their club captain and a massive presence in the dressing room. The team have also recently signed numerous young talents, who now require strong leadership to help the team make the playoffs again.

Rafael Crivellaro could be the perfect candidate to take on the mantle formerly held by Thapa, given his previous role as captain for Chennaiyin under Owen Coyle.

Beyond his leadership qualities, Crivellaro's experience in both the ISL and European football could be crucial as the team is in a rebuilding phase. This experience serves as a valuable asset for the young players in the squad, who will seek to learn as much as possible from the 34-year-old playmaker.

#3 Familiarity with the club and coach

The psychological aspect of familiarity will play a pivotal role in Chennaiyin FC's ambitions. Rafael Crivellaro and Owen Coyle have worked together at the 'Marina Arena,' and as a result, know how the club works.

Additionally, the Brazilian is a fan favorite. His arrival will elevate the spirits of the Marina Machans, who are in dire need of a confidence boost after three challenging seasons.

With the supporters behind him, Crivellaro will be trusted to have the right mindset to step up and lead the team as they enter a new era. Football often hinges on psychology and the sense of familiarity will certainly help him in adapting comfortably to his new surroundings.