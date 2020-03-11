3 reasons why FC Goa failed to replicate their league form against Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals | ISL 2019-20

FC Goa was beaten 6-5 on aggregate by Chennaiyin (Image: ISL)

FC Goa is one of the consistently performing clubs since the Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off in 2014. The Gaurs have managed to enter the playoffs on five occasions, out of which they managed to go another step further to reaching the finale twice. However, they haven't been able to cross the last hurdle to get their hands on the silverware.

Clifford Miranda's side was beaten 4-1 by Chennaiyin FC in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 29th February. Last season's runners-up produced a forgettable performance on the extra day of the year.

Despite their never-say-die spirit in front of their home fans one week later, the first leg scoreline already did enough damage. A couple of away goals from the two-time Champions proved to be a dead end for the side captained by Mandar Rao Desai. They headed nowhere by just crashing out of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time, and this time not getting anywhere near the title.

Goa will be ecstatic with the AFC Champions League Group Stage qualification having garnered 39 points from 18 games in the group stage. But, they succumbed in the playoffs stage, like ever they did.

Although they already have the league title in their bag, debut ISL title would have been a perfect sendoff for their ex-boss Sergio Lobera, whose sacking came as a shock to the Indian football fraternity when Goa were sitting on the top of the pile.

They were second best against Chennaiyin FC for majority of the tie. We shall look at three reasons for FC Goa's major blip in the playoffs.

#1 Absence of Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, and Brandon Fernandes for the first leg

Hugo Boumous' impetus was missed by the Gaurs

In life, nobody wants an 'if' situation. But, that wasn't a small 'if' for Goa when they kicked off the first leg. The absence of Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, and Brandon Fernandes made them toothless in the attacking setup and the Gaurs hoped to sit back and hit their opponents on the counter attack.

That was the plan without the trio. Sadly, it didn't work after the half-time break as Lucian Goian, Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia, and Lallianzuala Chhangte completed a resounding scoreline before Saviour Gama pulled one back to give them a glimmer of hope with the second leg in stake.

The FC Goa trio has scored 14 goals in between them, with the majority coming through Hugo Boumous, who was the best player in the league campaign. It was not only their goals that they the Gaurs required, but the attacking impetus comes from a source of creativity.

The trio has 18 assists. Hence, missing out on the creative outlets dealt a huge blow to them. Meaning, that their strategy failed as they failed to keep the ball and cleared whenever they had a chance to play their brand of football.

Clifford Miranda was buoyant in the post-match press conference, but deep down he would have been hurt by the ill-fated luck with significant injuries.

#2 Psychological effect playing against their bogey team Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin have undone FC Goa in the past. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa have been knocked out by Chennaiyin FC on a couple of occasions in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs before. Entering into the last couple of rounds, last season's runners-up were carrying the appetite to overcome their opponents, but the tie was no means a predilection. It was clear that the FC Goa found the Blues as a bogey team and let that affect their heads going into this game.

The Gaurs lost the track in the mental test, which Chennaiyin FC passed with a plum despite being suggested otherwise after the culmination of the group stages. Facing on-song Marina Machans in one thing. But to oppose them without Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, and Edu Bedia proved to be an uphill task after wrapping up the league title.

In order words, FC Goa have to fine tune their mental toughness to not let their head judder when they're put under pressure in crucial circumstances in the future.

#3 Owen Coyle's mastery

Owen Coyle turned a sinking Chennaiyin side into title contenders

Owen Coyle's mastery since taking over the club shouldn't overshadow FC Goa's failure to deal with pressure and injuries. The Scottish International has turned the tables around following a miserable start under the ex-title winning manager John Gregory.

The former Bolton boss registered just a single victory from his opening four games as the Blues gaffer, but then managed to produce a drastic turnaround. Out of the previous ten games, the two-time Champions have managed to procure eight victories, which is a suggestion that the Marina Machans were too hard to handle during the closing part of the league stages and pretty evidently in the semifinals.

FC Goa surprisingly sacked Sergio Lobera when they were at the top of the table. However, they crawled back to winning ways with three consecutive victories under the interim boss Clifford Miranda.

ATK and Bengaluru were the other two sides to qualify for the playoffs, but the current FC Goa boss divulged that Chennaiyin was the last side he wanted to face in the playoffs round. Such was Owen Coyle's turnaround at the Marina Arena.

The Blues had supreme momentum and were piercing opponent's defence every week, thanks to Owen Coyle's rejuvenation. His effect has taken them to Goa for the final, where they will face ATK on Saturday.