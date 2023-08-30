3 standout performers from East Bengal FC's dramatic run to the Durand Cup 2023 finals

Aided by a dramatic 97th-minute equalizer from Nandhakumar Sekar, East Bengal FC stormed into the finals of the Durand Cup 2023, their first in 19 years, after defeating NorthEast United FC 3-5 in the penalty shootouts on Tuesday (August 30).

The Red and Gold Brigade started out their campaign with an upsetting 2-2 draw against underdogs Bangladesh Army FT, damping the hopes of their fans. But what the club and the supporters have witnessed since that fated night has been nothing short of miraculous.

Carles Cuadrat's side surprised the entire fraternity with their improbable 1-0 victory against arch-rivals and defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They followed it up with another hard-fought win against Punjab FC in the final group-stage round and finished at the top of Group A.

In the quarter-finals, the side managed to overcome an inspired Gokulam Kerala FC outfit after being tormented by them over multiple patches.

But now they are at the final frontier and capturing it is the only ambition that inspires the EBFC bunch at this point. Before the Durand Cup final, let's take a look at the three standout performers for East Bengal FC so far in the tournament:

#3 Nandhakumar Sekar (Right-winger)

A winner against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG and an elusive equalizer against NorthEast United have highlighted Nandhakumar Sekar's ability to pop in with crucial strikes for his new club. The 27-year-old has visibly also been one of the hardest workers on the pitch, incessantly running at the opposition backline.

However, his decision-making has often times let him down, especially in the final third. As a consequence of it, the former Odisha FC winger has been a frustrating watch in patches. But Carles Cuadrat would be eager to focus on the positives and there's plenty of it.

If Nandha can continue to be a menace in the attack for East Bengal, he will eventually get his fair share of accolades over time.

#2 Saul Crespo (Central midfielder)

Among the exceptional performers for East Bengal in their Durand Cup run this season, it's almost impossible to look past Saul Crespo. Brought in from Odisha FC, the 27-year-old has settled in well at his new club and had an instantaneous impact.

The midfielder has transformed into a general in the middle of the park, orchestrating every play from deep. He registered just a single assist but more importantly, created multiple progressive moves.

Crespo's ability to evade the opposition press also inadvertently creates ample space in the EBFC midfield during crunch moments.

#1 Carles Cuadrat (Head coach)

There shouldn't be any debate regarding who was the standout performer for the Red and Gold Brigade. Carles Cuadrat has revolutionized and rejuvenated the East Bengal outfit within weeks. It's easy to write off this dramatic run to the finals as just pure luck but a closer would tell you otherwise.

The Spanish tactician most importantly managed to assemble a steady starting lineup right from the start of the tournament, which has been lacking for the Kolkata Giants in the past seasons. Yes, there are changes according to the opponents, but when East Bengal takes the field, you expect to see them operate in a certain demeanor.

Furthermore, Cuadrat has also been proactive while marshaling his troops from the dugout. Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar are more comfortable in switching flanks and keeping the opposition full-backs continuously on their toes.

Even when the Torchbearers were trailing against NEUFC, the gaffer could be seen constantly rolling the dice rather than taking a conservative approach. At one point in the game, they opted for a 3-5-2 system, a formation they had never played since the start of the tournament.

This courage to take risks, to always be ready to combat on the front foot has been Cuadrat's greatest gift to East Bengal's renewed identity so far.