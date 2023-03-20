3 things Bengaluru FC could have done differently in the ISL 2022-23 final 

As ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC stepped foot at the Fatorda Stadium, the tension in the air was palpable as both teams were determined to get hold of the trophy.

The Mariners were the first to respond when the referee pointed to the spot after spotting a handball in the penalty box. Dimitri Petratos stepped up and gave his side a crucial lead within the opening quarter of the game.

However, Bengaluru FC bounced back and within the stroke of half-time, their captain Sunil Chhetri scored from another spot-kick to level the game.

The second half began as intensely as the first, but it was the Blues who took a well-deserved lead. With twelve minutes of regulation time left, Roy Krishna redeemed himself as he jumped the highest to score from a corner.

But this topsy-turvy game had another twist in the tale. Referee Harish Kundu awarded a controversial penalty in the 85th minute for a foul on Kiyan Nassiri. Petratos once again took responsibility and placed the ball past an outstretched Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make it 2-2.

The game finished level in regulation time and extra time, with a penalty shootout set to decide the winner of the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

Nonetheless, one team remained composed while the other buckled under pressure. Mohun Bagan scored all four of their penalties, while Bengaluru FC’s Bruno Ramires and Pablo Perez missed their spot-kicks to hand the trophy to Juan Ferrando and his squad.

The final was a true battle of wills as the pressure mounted with every passing minute. Although the Mariners clinched their maiden ISL trophy, Bengaluru FC certainly gave it their all in the quest for their glory.

But what could they have done differently at the Fatorda Stadium? Let’s take a look at three things Simon Grayson and his men could have bettered during the ISL finals against ATK Mohun Bagan.

#1 Getting runners in behind the defense

Sivasakthi Narayanan has proved to be a massive asset for Bengaluru FC in terms of his selfless runs, which creates space for his teammates. However, the youngster was forced off injured within three minutes of the game, with captain Sunil Chhetri taking his place.

A player of Chhetri’s caliber is undoubtedly a massive presence on the big occasion. However, his game mirrored his strike partner Roy Krishna, which did not bode well for Simon Grayson.

The skipper, similar to Krishna, likes to drop deeper and roam around the pitch instead of making lung-bursting runs behind the defenders. Bengaluru FC struggled to adapt and allowed their opponents to control possession and dominate the proceedings until the first half hour of the game.

Moreover, they gave the ball away cheaply and lacked a presence who could keep the defenders on their toes with their runs.

#2 Getting a grip of the game

Bengaluru FC have not won a game this season when they have gone behind on the scoreline. Grayson has instilled a strong mentality and their form since the turn of the year is certainly an example of his side’s elite mental strength.

However, conceding first has been a thorn in their stride. Earlier in the game, they gathered momentum when Rohit Kumar came close to scoring. However, all that harnessed drive suddenly vanished when ATK Mohun Bagan scored in the 10th minute.

In search of a goal, the Blues committed men forwards, but as a result, the Mariners began finding space in midfield. The likes of Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos grew into the game and created a few chances.

Although BFC bounced back to score twice, their immediate struggles after conceding a goal have been a recurring pattern this campaign. They could have controlled possession better in the middle of the park.

#3 The usage of wing-backs

Roshan Singh and Prabir Das have been hallmarks of Bengaluru FC’s success during their 11-game winning run. The two flying wing-backs were a huge threat on the flanks, which pinned back their opponents.

However, they understandably started deeper in the finals as Grayson focused on reducing mistakes at the back. But they failed to advance forward when opportunities arrived.

In the initial stages, Javi Hernandez often delayed his passes as the wing-backs were nowhere to be present. This, in turn, resulted in a lack of out-ball for their creative players, and ultimately BFC were forced to go long.

Grayson also switched from a back-five system to a 4-3-3 formation in the second half to regather control in midfield. Perhaps if the wing-backs were a bit more adventurous in the first half, the Blues could have exploited Mohun Bagan’s wide areas.

