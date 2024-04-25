3 things we learned from the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semi-finals

From riveting displays of high-quality football to exhilarating last-minute comebacks, the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-finals had several unforgettable moments. Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC emerge with slender leads as they head into the next leg against Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, respectively, setting the stage for an electrifying week ahead.

In the first semi-final, Sergio Lobera’s men overcome an early deficit against Antonio Habas’s side. Despite red cards being shown on both ends, Odisha FC, making their maiden semi-final appearance, will be the more satisfied team.

The following match witnessed Mumbai City orchestrating a remarkable turnaround to secure a 3-2 victory over FC Goa, silencing the Fatorda Stadium. Goa enjoyed a two-goal cushion and seemingly settled into a comfortable rhythm, but Mumbai City, inspired by Lallianzuala Chhangte’s brace, defied the odds to deliver a battle for the ages.

With both semi-finals delicately poised, let us reflect on three things we learned from the first leg.

#1 It’s not over until the final whistle

In front of a packed crowd cheering them on, FC Goa certainly gave their all until the 90th minute. After that, they succumbed to the Mumbai City FC show. The Islanders even appeared down and out, battling to avoid conceding a third goal that could have sealed the tie.

Nevertheless, the resilient mentality instilled by Petr Kratky, which has been evident throughout the season, was displayed yet again.

Spurred on by substitutes Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, and Gurkirat Singh, Mumbai scored their first goal in the 90th minute when Rane’s inch-perfect pass found Chhangte, who rounded the keeper to halve the deficit.

Two minutes later, Gurkirat had his chance, with Dheeraj Singh parrying his effort straight to Vikram Pratap Singh, who had a simple tap-in. And just when it seemed it couldn’t get any worse for the Gaurs, Rane and Chhangte combined once again, with the latter scoring his second goal of the night to stun the Gaurs faithful.

Marquez, like the supporters, appeared shell-shocked, but credit must be given to Mumbai City FC and Kratky in particular, as his trust in Indian players was rewarded.

This seems to be the new norm at Mumbai City FC; even when they fail to dominate proceedings, they can never be ruled out of the game until the final whistle.

#2 Odisha FC continue their Kalinga dominance, but Salt Lake will present a tough test

Odisha FC’s formidable home record is well known (10 wins in 13 ISL games), yet facing Mohun Bagan posed a challenge, especially given their 4-0 victory over the Juggernauts at the same venue in the AFC Cup.

But comeback victories have become a hallmark at the Kalinga, and this clash was no exception. Manvir Singh opened the scoring for the ISL Shield winners, but Odisha quickly responded, pinning Bagan back before Carlos Delgado restored parity just eight minutes after the opening goal.

In his classic fashion, Roy Krishna outpaced and out-muscled Hector Yuste to put Odisha ahead. Red cards for both sides, first for Armando Sadiku and then for Delgado, made the clash somewhat chaotic in the second half, but Odisha emerged victorious once again, edging closer to the finals.

However, playing at Salt Lake Stadium presents its own set of challenges, as evidenced by Mumbai City’s recent experience during their title deciding game. Consequently, maintaining momentum and dominating possession will be difficult for Odisha, especially with key defender Delgado suspended.

Mohun Bagan will undoubtedly enter the tie as strong favorites to progress, and Odisha must be at their very best if they are to secure their place in the finals.

#3 FC Goa remain firmly in contention

It was a forgettable night for FC Goa, yet despite their late lapse in concentration, they were the better team for 90 minutes. They allowed Mumbai to dominate possession, but their defensive shape prevented the Islanders from progressing the ball through the middle of the park.

When Mumbai attempted long balls, Goa’s back four, led by Odei Onaindia, consistently won their duels, limiting the impact of players like Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh.

They also capitalized perfectly on Mumbai City’s errors, with Mohammad Yasir and Boris Singh combining for the first goal, before Brandon Fernandes scored another spectacular goal to reward their team’s dominance.

Despite the result, there are numerous positives to take from FC Goa’s approach to the game. While they will undoubtedly be disappointed, this setback could potentially serve as a boost for the second leg, as they look to secure a place in the finals for the first time since 2019.