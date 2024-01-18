3 Uzbekistan players to watch out for vs India | AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Indian National Football Team return to continental action against Uzbekistan in their second AFC Asian Cup group stage match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on January 18.

The Blue Tigers kicked off their campaign with a 0-2 loss at the hands of Australia. Igor Stimac's men defended with all their might, restricting the Socceroos to a goalless first half. Sandesh Jhingan produced a masterclass at the heart of the defence but the Aussies eventually broke the deadlock in the second half before adding another to seal the one-sided game.

India will have to at least pick up one win in their remaining two games against Uzbekistan and Syria to boost their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 for the first time in their recent history.

India's next opponent is Uzbekistan, who are ranked 68th by FIFA in the world. The White Wolves are considered by many to be the rising giants in Asian Football and their recent disappointment in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualification will motivate them further to reach the latter stages of the Asian Cup.

Let's take a look at three players from Uzbekistan who will pose a threat to the Blue Tigers on Thursday.

#1 Abdukodir Khusanov

Young defender Abdukodir Khusanov made headlines when he signed for Ligue 1 2022-23 runner-up Lens in 2023. Since then he has appeared twice in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

Khusanov won the AFC Asian U20 Cup with his nation in 2023 and will be raring to represent the senior team. The center-back's form was evident in the opening game against Syria where the Uzbek backline kept a cleansheet.

Sunil Chhetri and company will have to get past this talented defender if they want to pick up all three points from the match.

#2 Oston Urunov

Oston Urunov is Uzbekistan's leading striker going into the tournament. Although he failed to score against Syria, the 23-year-old is in fine form and the most potent weapon for head coach Srečko Katanec.

Although a natural winger or attacking midfielder, Urunov has racked up an impressive 12 goals in 27 appearances for his club Navabahor Namangan since 2023.

Urunov has a penchant for dropping deep and combining well with his fellow wingers, which can be threatening for an Indian defence.

If the game against the Socceroos was a physical battle, the one against the Uzbeks would be a tactical one.

#3 Jaloliddin Masharipov

Masharipov is the captain of the Uzbekistan National Football Team and one of their most important players.

The left winger has made over 50 appearances for his nation, scoring 10 goals. He shares a terrific partnership with Oston Urunov and Nikhil Poojary and Sandesh Jhingan will have to be at their absolute best to stop this duo.