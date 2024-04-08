Analyzing the teams that have the best chance to win the ISL 2023-24 Shield

The ongoing ISL 2023-24 season has been nothing short of spectacular, with a plethora of twists and turns captivating fans across the nation. With several teams fiercely vying for playoff spots and the prestigious ISL Shield, the competition has reached unprecedented levels of excitement.

Mumbai City FC, reigning Shield winners from the previous season, find themselves amidst a heated battle, facing stiff competition from four other contenders.

Let's delve into each team's chances of clinching the coveted silverware.

#1 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC leads the charge in the pursuit of the League Shield, boasting an impressive record of 13 wins, five draws, and two losses in 20 matches. With a total of 44 points, they stand as the team to beat.

Guided by a proficient coach, Petr Kratky, and equipped with a formidable squad, the Islanders aim to replicate their success from the previous season. However, upcoming clashes against formidable opponents like Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants will test their mettle.

#2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Hot on the heels of Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giants have showcased their prowess with 42 points from 20 matches. With a similar record of 13 wins, five draws, and four losses, they remain within striking distance of the league leaders.

Despite recent setbacks, the Mariners have a solid chance of getting back to the top of the table. Their match against Bengaluru FC and the final showdown against Mumbai City FC will determine their fate in the title race. The team under Antonio Lopez Habas is eager to etch their name in ISL history with their first-ever league shield.

#3 Odisha FC

Odisha FC has emerged as the surprise package of the season, turning their fortunes around to compete at the top. With 39 points in 20 games, they harbour hopes of clinching the ISL Shield, albeit with slim chances.

Led by Sergio Lobera, the Juggernauts face the daunting task of winning their remaining matches against formidable opponents like Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC. Their destiny hangs in the balance, contingent on results from other teams.

#4 FC Goa

FC Goa, once touted as frontrunners, had a 10-game unbeaten streak before the international break, which propelled them to the top of the table. However, they have endured a rollercoaster season since then.

Despite facing challenges, they remain in contention with 39 points from 20 matches. Under the tutelage of Carlos Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs seek redemption in the final stages of the season.

Their upcoming fixtures against Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC present opportunities to revive their campaign. However, their fate hinges on outcomes elsewhere in the league.