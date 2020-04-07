4 Indian youth strikers who might replace Sunil Chhetri in the future

With young players from clubs such as Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, could we see the next Sunil Chhetri?

A closer look at four unheralded youth strikers in India who might replace Sunil Chhetri in the future

Ronaldo Oliveira (L) and Vikram Pratap Singh (R)

There has never been a debate on Sunil Chhetri's contribution to Indian football over the years. The journey that began in 2005 has seen 115 international caps and 72 goals, which remains the most by any Indian. But, the harsh truth is that the talisman is 35 years old and might not be around for too long.

There is no denying the fact that the Bengaluru FC striker has a lot of football left in him and is perhaps the most energetic player on the field, even when competing against those 10-15 years younger than him.

However, football pundits have often stressed the importance of nurturing a replacement for the forward. Though numerous names have come up with the 'Next Chhetri' tag, most have failed to cope up with the pressure.

Even if a direct replacement is not found anytime soon, India at the very least, require a goal-scoring striker to shoulder the burden at the international level. The two top leagues in the country have an alarming shortage of domestic strikers that is not addressed by any of the ISL or I-League clubs.

Though names like Farukh Choudhary and Jeje Lalpekhlua have the ability to stand in at times, Indian football needs a better and more permanent solution.

Here, we will look at four unheralded youth strikers in India who might replace Sunil Chhetri in the future, provided they are nurtured properly.

#4 Leon Augustine (Bengaluru FC)

Leon Augustine (Right)

Leon Augustine is a winger who was born in Kerala and joined the Bengaluru FC youth setup, four years ago. The 21-year-old was part of BFC's U-18 and reserve sides before playing for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy.

In March 2018, Leon made his senior team debut when he was used as a substitute against Abhani Limited Dhaka in an AFC Cup fixture. He returned to the reserve side and was a constant menace to the opposition defences in the I-League second division.

Advertisement

The winger's stellar performance, which included six goals and three assists in the BDFA Super Division League earned him a call-up to Carles Cuadrat's senior team for the final phases of the ISL. He started one game in the league and instantly grabbed attention with his pacy runs and dribbling skills.

Augustine might get more first-team chances next season and if he manages to overcome those challenges, a national camp call-up wouldn't be a distant dream.

#3 Ronaldo Oliveira (Kerala Blasters Reserves)

Ronaldo Oliveira

Ronaldo Oliveira might be a surprise addition for many, although that may not be the case for those who have followed him closely in Goa. The 22-year-old is a product of the Salgaocar Academy and enjoyed an impressive spell at the club before moving to East Bengal in I-League.

However, his time at Kolkata didn't proceed as planned as he managed only four games, which including a solitary start. Subsequently, he moved to the Kerala Blasters earlier this year and scored four goals from five games with the reserve team.

Though the raw numbers might not portray him as a fit for the national team currently, he can be looked at if the side is desperate for a new face. He was a regular goal-scorer during his days at Salgaocar and seems an apt fit for India's premier club competition.

If Oliveira can make full use of an ISL call-up, he might only be a season or two away from stardom.

1 / 2 NEXT