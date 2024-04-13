The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some moments of magic over the years, and one such instance is the Olimpico goals or the Olympic goals. The audacious feat involves a player directly scoring from a corner kick, leaving the goalkeeper stranded and the crowd in awe.

Here, we celebrate five such instances in ISL history, where players defied the odds and etched their names in the league's highlight reel with their "Olympic" finishes. From the first-ever Olimpico goal by Bruno Pelissari in 2014 to Aakash Sangwan's recent wonder strike in 2023-24, we revisit these moments of brilliance that left spectators shocked.

#5 Bruno Pelissari vs Delhi Dynamos in 2014

In a thrilling 2-2 draw between Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC in the 2014 ISL, Bruno Pelissari etched his name in history. Chennaiyin took a commanding lead in the 16th minute when Pelissari, the Brazilian midfielder, stepped up for a corner kick.

With a sensational curling effort, he sent the ball directly into the far corner past Delhi's goalkeeper, Kristof Van Hout. This audacious feat, directly scoring from a corner kick, marked the first-ever Olimpico goal in the history of the Indian Super League.

#4 Manuel Lanzarote vs Jamshedpur FC in 2018-19

ATK fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the 2018-19 ISL season. While Jamshedpur took the lead through a Cidoncha free-kick, the story of the first half belonged to Manuel Lanzarote. Just as the half seemed destined to end 1-0, Lanzarote stepped up with a dramatic equalizer.

In the dying seconds of the first half, ATK earned a corner. Lanzarote, known for his pinpoint deliveries, whipped in a curling in-swinging corner. The ball took a wicked dip and deceived Jamshedpur goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, flying directly into the net.

Chennaiyin's captain, Rafael Crivellaro, weaved magic against FC Goa in the 2020-21 ISL. He scored a wonder goal directly from a corner kick, curling the ball with his left foot into the top corner.

The FC Goa defense had no chance as the ball sailed in, giving Chennaiyin the lead. This "Olimpico goal" was a major turning point in the match, sparking Chennaiyin to a 2-1 victory.

#2 Javi Hernandez vs East Bengal in 2021-22

Javi Hernandez stole the show in Odisha FC's dramatic 6-4 comeback win over East Bengal in the 2021-22 ISL. After falling behind early, Odisha clawed back with two headers from Hector Rodas, both assisted by Javi's pinpoint deliveries.

Right before halftime, Javi capped off his stellar performance with a moment of magic. Curling a free kick directly from the corner flag, he surprised everyone with an "Olimpico goal," leaving the East Bengal keeper stranded and sending Odisha into the break with a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

#1 Aakash Sangwan vs NorthEast United FC in 2023-24

In a dramatic comeback for Chennaiyin FC, Aakash Sangwan emerged as the hero with a stunning 'Olimpico' goal. Trailing NorthEast United FC after a first-half stalemate, Chennaiyin desperately needed an equalizer. Sangwan answered the call in the 72nd minute, stepping up to take a corner kick.

With a moment of magic, he curled the ball directly into the net, bypassing NorthEast's goalkeeper entirely. This 'Olimpico' goal sent the crowd into a frenzy and put Chennaiyin back in the game. Though NorthEast threatened again, Chennaiyin secured the win with a late goal from Ankit Mukherjee.

