5 Players who are unlikely to remain with their present ISL club in season 2020-21

With the sixth edition of India's top-tier league almost over, the clubs will again be on the search for players to add to their roster. While a few clubs have already signed pre-contracts, others are on the verge of finalizing deals.

However, as new faces make their way into the limelight, a host of players will be shown the exit door. In other cases, players will switch sides in search of greener pastures.

The ongoing season of the ISL has witnessed numerous players with high expectations failing to meet their objectives. On the other hand, there have been stellar performances from the least expected areas, rescuing their teams out of trouble.

There arises scope of transfer if the player does not fit into the system, or he feels the need for better playing conditions.

Here, we look at five ISL players who are unlikely to remain with their present club due to a possible transfer or a flopped season.

#5 Francisco Dorronsoro (Odisha FC)

Francisco Dorronsoro joined Odisha FC (then Delhi Dynamos) before the 2018-19 season and has played 24 matches for the outfit so far. The 34-year-old has made 63 saves from the 95 shots on target faced.

However, being the only foreign keeper in the league, Dorronosoro's time in the ISL might be over. For the last few seasons, the coaches in the league have relied on Indian goalkeepers to field all the five foreign player quotas in advanced roles.

The Spanish custodian has played nine games this season and made 19 saves and conceded 13 goals. Even when on the bench he can be of no use if the team has used two of their substitutions as he cannot replace an Indian goalkeeper. Against ATK, Josep Gombau had to take off Dorronsoro to play a fifth foreigner, Martin Perez, in the second half.

If the Spanish coach follows his fellow competitors, Francisco Dorronsoro might be playing his last season in the ISL.

