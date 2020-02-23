5 Players who were a huge disappointment with their performances in ISL 2019-20

Abhishek Kundu

Udanta Singh has managed only one goal in this season of ISL

Much like the previous editions of the Indian Super League, the 2019-20 season was stacked to the top with brilliant individual performances. The goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers gave their everything to help their team in their ambitions and put up an exhilarating show for the fans.

While the likes of Hugo Boumous, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anirudh Thapa, and others took their game to an all-new dimension, others faltered and couldn't keep track of the hard work they did in the previous season.

From flashy wingers struggling to make goal contributions to out-of-position players facing difficulty in adapting to new roles given by their managers, a multitude of factors was responsible for the downfall of these players' performance.

Without any further ado, here are top 5 players who were a huge disappointment with their performances in ISL 2019-20.

#5 Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)

Udanta Singh produced a stellar performance in the 2017-18 season for Bengaluru FC which saw him bag 7 assists and 1 goal, the highest in the league. The youngster was burdened with high expectations on his shoulders but passed with flying colours in the next season, registering 5 goals and 3 assists.

While he never let his guard down while representing his country, the same cannot be said about his club duties. This season, for instance, the 23-year-old only has only 1 goal and zero assist to his name.

Much of this can be blamed on Udanta's poor finishing skills. As a matter of fact, the Tata Football Academy graduate has taken more shots this season, 29 as compared to the previous 24 and 18 respectively. However, apart from one occasion against FC Goa, he has failed to convert his chances.

His chemistry with Sunil Chhetri has also taken a dip as he couldn't register a single assist this season. Udanta's contract is getting over this season but he is likely to continue with Bengaluru FC.

But, he might not have a guaranteed claim in the playing eleven. Bengaluru FC B's Leon Augustine proved himself to be a livewire in the right-wing position in their match against ATK, having proved his calibre before in the Durand Cup.

In the next season, we might see a healthy tussle between the two for the right-wing slot in the starting line-up.

