5 possible replacements for Simon Grayson at Bengaluru FC | ISL 2023-24

The expectations and standards at Bengaluru FC consistently remain at a high level. Consequently, head coach Simon Grayson faced the music following his team’s resounding 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, December 9.

The Blues’ season began with a string of inconsistent performances, and the pattern continued, resulting in only one win out of their first nine games and a six-game winless streak.

In response to the performance, the club’s owner Parth Jindal expressed visible disappointment and took to social media to convey his frustration, pledging immediate change.

True to his words, Grayson, despite an impressive campaign last season, was dismissed the very next day.

This development prompts the crucial question of who Bengaluru FC will turn to to regain their form and compete against the top teams once again.

With three games remaining before the break for ISL, Bengaluru FC will be eager to appoint a new head coach and enter the break on a positive note.

On that note, let’s explore five potential candidates capable of replacing Simon Grayson at Bengaluru FC.

Bibiano Fernandes, currently serving as the coach for Bengaluru FC’s development team, has surpassed expectations in his first season with the club.

Notably, he won the Bengaluru District Football Association (BDFA) Super Division title with Bengaluru FC’s youth side, maintaining an undefeated record throughout the season. Additionally, Fernandes led Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup campaign, earning praise for his attractive style of football.

His work extends to India’s youth teams, where he played a significant part in developing several young players and achieved noteworthy results, establishing himself as one of the most promising coaches in the country.

While Fernandes may lack the experience to lead a team of Bengaluru FC’s stature, the club could evaluate his performances until the Super Cup in January before deciding whether to appoint him or explore alternative options.

#4 Vincenzo Annese

Vincenzo Annese is a familiar figure in Indian football, having gained the spotlight as the head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in winning consecutive league titles for the team in 2021 and 2022. Annese also led the Kerala club in the AFC Cup, achieving a victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in 2022.

Although his tenure at NorthEast United FC was brief last season, the challenges faced by him could be attributed to the instability at the club.

Annese’s strength lies in his adaptability, as he can adjust his approach based on the available players and the opposition. His approach aligns well with the direction of Bengaluru FC, and with his significant experience in Indian football, he emerges as an ideal candidate worth considering.

Presently serving as the head coach of the Nepal men’s national team, Annese may find an offer from Bengaluru FC enticing, given his affinity to Indian football.

#3 Antonio Lopez Habas

Antonio Lopez stands out as the most seasoned manager on this list. The 66-year-old arrived in India during the inaugural ISL season with ATK, clinching the title that year.

After two seasons, he took charge of Pune City FC before returning to Kolkata in 2019. This second stint proved to be his most triumphant period in India as he won another title by defeating Chennaiyin FC in the final. Subsequently, he continued his journey with ATK Mohun Bagan, finishing as runners-up to Mumbai City FC in 2021.

Given Lopez’s extensive exposure to Indian football, coupled with his knack for improving young talents and enhancing the performance of senior players, bringing on board one of ISL’s most accomplished managers seems like an easy decision.

However, persuading him to join Bengaluru FC will be a challenge, considering his current role as the technical director for Mohun Bagan SG.

#2 Aidy Boothroyd

Boothroyd is certainly a wildcard on this list. If Bengaluru FC aim to continue their English coaching trajectory and add one of the most talented coaches to the Indian Super League, Boothroyd stands out as an ideal choice.

Having joined Jamshedpur FC last season, Boothroyd struggled to make an impact as the Red Miners finished tenth in the standings. However, as the season unfolded and with quality signings in the winter transfer window, the former Watford manager showed considerable improvement in the later stages.

The 52-year-old brings not only a wealth of tactical knowledge but also a track record of success with England’s youth teams. At one point, he was even linked to managing the England men’s senior team.

This appointment could turn out to be astute, considering Boothroyd’s experience in Europe. With his expertise and the quality of players at Bengaluru FC, he could be an instant fan favorite in these parts.

#1 Albert Roca

Bengaluru FC have an option in Albert Roca, one of their most successful managers, which eliminates the need to explore external hires. This choice appears not only sensible but also widely expected, considering Roca’s current role as a technical consultant at Bengaluru FC.

Roca arrived in Bengaluru in 2016 and guided the club to the finals of the AFC Cup in his first season, making them the first Indian club to achieve such a feat. His tenure also included winning the Federation Cup in 2017 and reaching the ISL finals in 2018, a notable accomplishment in Bengaluru FC’s successful era.

The 61-year-old Spaniard has played a pivotal role in setting the groundwork for Bengaluru’s success. Appointing him as the head coach aligns perfectly with his proven track record and his knowledge of the club.