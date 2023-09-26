5 things we learned from the first week of the ISL 2023-24 season 

The 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is underway, and the first week has given us a taste of what's in store. Despite some teams being in pre-season mode, the five games played were undeniably entertaining.

The season kicked off with the much-awaited southern derby, with Kerala Blasters FC hosting Bengaluru FC. The sight of around 35,000 fans in Kerala passionately supporting their team was remarkable, and the Blasters did not disappoint them as they secured a 2-1 victory.

The following day, a new-look Odisha FC comfortably defeated Chennaiyin FC, while reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG secured a 3-1 victory against newcomers Punjab FC. On Sunday, ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC secured a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC.

In the week's final match, a determined Jamshedpur FC defense held East Bengal FC to a goalless draw, who showcased glimpses of their potential under Carles Cuadrat in the Durand Cup.

With these results in mind, here are five things we learned from the opening week of the 2023-24 ISL season.

#1 Kerala Blasters get their revenge over Bengaluru FC

The build-up to the southern derby was certainly at an all-time high, particularly due to the circumstances surrounding this matchup.

Kerala Blasters fans still had a sense of injustice from last season, stemming from Sunil Chhetri's controversial free-kick goal in the playoffs, which prompted Ivan Vukomanovic and his team to walk off the pitch in protest.

However, the Blasters emphatically put that painful memory behind them as they capitalized on Bengaluru FC’s mistakes to race to a two-goal lead in the second half.

While the final scoreline of 2-1 might suggest a close contest, it was the Kerala Blasters who asserted their dominance over their rivals.

The remarkable support witnessed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi deserves special recognition, as it reached deafening levels at times.

#2 Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC continue to set the standard

These two teams were at a different level to the rest last season, and they have further bolstered their squad this campaign.

Mohun Bagan SG’s star-studded team was brilliant to watch, as they carved open Punjab FC’s defense time and again. While Juan Ferrando might have concerns about the goal conceded, his team unquestionably stands as the favorites to defend their championship title.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC were in dire need of a strong showing following a lackluster start to their AFC Champions League journey, and they delivered just that.

Despite the seemingly close 2-1 scoreline, the Islanders were the dominant side, as they recorded 12 shots on goal. Des Buckingaham’s men may have lost key players, but the Mumbai City juggernaut keeps rolling.

#3 Odisha FC start strong under Sergio Lobera

Speaking of Juggernaut, Odisha FC’s new era under Sergio Lobera started with a dominant 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. This result was much-needed as they suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup last week.

Lobera’s men started slowly but grew into the game. They had notable patterns of play, with Ahmed Jahouh orchestrating the proceedings from the middle of the park. Ultimately, goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio secured a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, providing an ideal start to their campaign.

While the outcome is noteworthy, Lobera would also take satisfaction in their resolute defense, an area where they had difficulties in the previous season.

This season holds promise for the Juggernauts, and if they continue to progress as anticipated, they could mount a challenge against the league's top two teams.

#4 Elsinho impresses on his Jamshedpur FC debut

Jamshedpur FC held on to a 0-0 draw to East Bengal FC in their opening fixture. Scott Cooper’s first game in charge saw the Red Miners line up in a 3-4-3 formation, and it appeared that the system suited the available personnel.

However, the star of the show was Brazilian midfielder Elsinho, who played as center-back. His towering presence and ability to read the game prevented East Bengal from creating clear-cut chances.

He also made game-saving clearances and was deservedly awarded the man of the match. This is a positive sign for Jamshedpur FC, who will certainly rely on Elsinho’s experience to lead their defensive line this season.

#5 Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC show promise

Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC were largely predicted to have a tough and long season, but their first game showed several promising signs.

While they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat, Punjab FC bounced back in the second half and created multiple chances against the ISL champions.

Luca Majcen and Juan Mera showed glimpses of their ability, with the former even notching a brilliant goal on his debut in the ISL. Additionally, Brandon Vanlalremdika impressed in midfield, displaying composure in possession and remarkable close control in tight spaces.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC look like a completely rejuvenated side this season. Their potential was evident in the Durand Cup, and they carried forward their excellent form against reigning champions Mumbai City FC, despite the result.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali can draw numerous positives from the performance, particularly the stunning goal by Parthib Gogoi in the first half.

With players like Romain Philippoteaux and Nestor Albiach in their ranks, the Highlanders seem to possess both experience and quality in attack for the upcoming season.