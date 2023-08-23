5 UEFA Champions League winners who could come to India to face Mumbai City FC 

The Saudi Arabian football clubs have been creating significant waves in the transfer market over the past few months, as they have attracted and acquired several footballing icons from top European teams.

This certainly carries promising implications for Indian football, as a notable opportunity arises wherein one of the Saudi Arabian clubs might face Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stages.

The Islanders, who won the ISL Shield last season, will be the only Indian team to participate in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, following their victory over Jamshedpur FC in the playoff round.

Furthermore, this is the final year that Indian clubs will participate in Asia’s prestigious competition, as they are not eligible to play in the AFC Champions League from next season. As a result, it brings about tons of expectations and excitement surrounding the possibility of football icons making their way to India.

Mumbai City are placed in the Western region of the draw. In the draw configuration, the Islanders occupy Pot 3, while Al-Hilal SFC and Al-Ittihad Club are in Pot 1, Al-Fayha FC in Pot 2, and Al-Nassr FC in Pot 4.

Consequently, several world-class European footballers could arrive in India, but let's take a look at five of the best UEFA Champions League winners who might grace the country, should fate bring them together within the same group.

(The AFC Champions League draw will take place on Thursday, August 24 at 1:30 PM IST).

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr FC)

The spotlight is bound to be captured by Cristiano Ronaldo's potential appearance in India. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed for Al-Nassr last season, and it is fair to say that his move prompted other European football stars to join Saudi Arabian clubs this season.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr defeated Shabab Al-Ahli in the qualifying round to secure a place in the group stages of the competition. While the club have started the season with two defeats in the league, they went on to win the Arab Club Champions, with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal against Al-Hilal in the final.

Occupying a place in Pot 4 during the draw, Al-Nassr's potential draw with Mumbai City FC remains a distinct possibility. Although the match promises to pose challenges for the Islanders, Indian football enthusiasts will certainly be harboring high hopes for this draw.

#2 Neymar (Al-Hilal SFC)

Another mega footballing icon who could arrive in India would be Neymar. The Brazilian sensation sealed his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal this summer for an astonishing €90 million.

Despite currently nursing an injury that is projected to sideline him for a minimum of one month, Neymar's potential return to the field aligns with the onset of the AFC Champions League in mid-September.

Revered for his trickery, pace, and typical Brazilian flair, Neymar. has carved his identity on the global football stage. Neymar clinched the Champions League title with FC Barcelona in 2015 and propelled PSG to the final in 2020.

He also has a huge fan base in India, so the potential match-up between Al-Hilal and Mumbai City FC would undoubtedly spark a momentous occasion in the country.

#3 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad Club)

Another recipient of the Ballon d’Or, Benzema joined Saudi League champions Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract.

Benzema's performances certainly remain consistent despite his age, which would bring great delight to Indian football enthusiasts should his team be drawn into the same group as Mumbai City FC.

Notably, the forward has won the UEFA Champions League on five occasions and achieved the Champions League Player of the Season as recently as 2022, when he scored 15 goals in the competition to power Real Madrid to success.

Benzema has already scored thrice in Al-Ittihad colors, as the Saudi League champions have started their campaign strongly. Being one of the favorites to win the competition, the Tigers will unquestionably be a tough test for Mumbai City FC.

#4 N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad Club)

N’Golo Kante, the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder joined Al-Ittihad alongside his international teammate Karim Benzema.

Kante notably played a huge part in Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016 and won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

But he will certainly be remembered for his performances in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he was all over the field, winning duels and allowing the world-class French attackers to flourish.

While injuries have marred his recent seasons, Kante is an exceptional addition to Al-Ittihad. Indian football fans, in particular Chelsea supporters, will be awaiting Kante’s arrival in India, if they are drawn in the same group.

#5 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr FC)

The final name is the list is former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane. The 31-year-old forward made his name in the Premier League with Southampton FC, before ascending to world-class status under Jurgen Klopp's guidance at Liverpool.

Mane's prominence is undeniable, having stood as an integral part of Liverpool's legendary attacking trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. He secured the Champions League title in 2019 and followed it up with a Premier League victory in 2020.

While his spell at Bayern Munich was certainly not one to remember, the Senegal international still has the explosive burst, rapid acceleration, and formidable power required to outpace defenders.

The prospect of Mane and Ronaldo playing in the same team might be a less-than-desirable scenario for Mumbai City FC supporters, yet the idea is bound to stir excitement among Indian football fans.