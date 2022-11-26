Bengaluru FC ended their four-game losing streak by beating FC Goa 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Javi Hernandez at the Fatorda in an early kick on Saturday.

The hosts were presented with an excellent opportunity to open the scoring in the 2nd minute of the game. Noah Sadaoui smashed the ball straight at Gurpreet in a 1-v-1 situation, in what proved to be a costly miss.

Roy Krishna made an attacking run after pinching the ball from Anwar Ali in the Gaurs half to set-up Javi, who dinked the ball over Dheeraj to steer the Blues into the lead in the 27th minute.

Dheeraj was lucky to be on the pitch after fouling Roy Krishna outside the penalty box. While it looked like a certain red, the referee deemed that challenge to be worthy of no more than a yellow card.

Bengaluru ran away in the second half with their second goal of the evening through Javi Hernandez. Udanta capitalized on the counter-attack and dinked the ball over two defenders to pick out the Spaniard after making a daunting run from the Blues half. The attacking midfielder beat a couple of players before rounding off the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net and score his first goal for the one-time Indian Super League Champions.

Roy Krishna made a run behind the back of the defense following an error from Fares Arnaout. However, the Fijian's lob over Dheeraj was a whisker away from the far post.

The hosts nearly reduced their deficit to one with an extraordinary effort from Anwar Ali. The centre-back's shot looked destined to find the top right corner, but Gurpreet matched the shot with an extraordinary save to tip the ball over for a corner.

Anwar Ali was yet again involved in an attacking move. Goa's #4, who was left unmarked inside the penalty box, kept his header off target following an exquisite cross from Edu Bedia.

Simon Grayson will be ecstatic with the outcome after losing four games on the trot. As for Carlos Pena, FC Goa continue to demonstrate their inconsistency in the 2022/23 Indian Super League campaign.

The visitors climbed up to eighth in the league table following a much-needed victory, while the hosts remain fifth, having accumulated 12 points from seven games.

From Javi to Anwar, we shall look at players fared in this encounter.

FC Goa player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 5/10: Dheeraj was lucky to stay on the pitch despite committing a clear foul on Roy Krishna. The shot-stopper was helpless for both Javi's goals.

Seriton Fernandes: 6.5/10: Although he was quite effective defensively, Seriton's attacking potency has reduced to a considerable extent. He was unable to pick out his teammates from the right flank.

Marc Valiente - 6.5/10: Marc Valiente kept Roy Krishna quiet for as long as he stayed on the pitch. The centre-back was an aerial threat and ground threat, and made a couple of crucial interceptions to stop his opponent.

Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali's rollercoaster start to the season doesn't seem to end. The centre-back was culpable for Bengaluru's first goal by losing the ball in a crucial area of the pitch. He failed to redeem himself by scoring a header from the corner in the second half. He also struggled aerially.

Aibanbha Dohling - 7/10: The left-back was FC Goa's best defender on the evening. He was winning duels for fun and kept Udanta Singh quiet for most of the game.

Ayush Dev Chhetri - 6/10: Ayush Dev Chhetri was able to stop the attack possessed by Roshan Singh by helping out Seriton with his defensive duties. The midfielder man-marked Farooq and kept the Kashmiri midfielder quiet.

Princeton Rebello - 6.5/10: Despite putting in a decent shift, Rebello was replaced by Edu Bedia at the stroke of an hour. The midfielder completed one key pass, one clearance and two interceptions to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Iker Guarrotxena - 7/10: Iker's tireless runs were not able to affect the game in the offensive transitions. He completed a key pass and whipped in a few dangerous crosses that were left uncoverted.

Brandon Fernandes - 7.5/10: Brandon was FC Goa's best player by a mile against Bengaluru FC. The skipper was unlucky not to be on the score sheet and the assist sheet despite creating four key passes and hitting the target on a couple of occasions. His movement caused a lot of trouble for Prabir Das.

Noah Sadaoui - 6/10: Had the Moroccan converted a guilt-edged chance in the opening minutes, the game could have been different. The striker failed to convert a half chance in the second half.

Alvaro Vazquez - 6.5/10: The drought goes on for Alvaro Vazquez. The Argentine striker created a clear-cut opportunity for Sadaoui in the first half, which the Moroccan failed to convert. He had an opportunity to set-up Brandon Fernandes at the far post for a tap-in. Instead, he chose to test Gurpreet from an acute angle and squandered an excellent counter attack.

Substitutes:

Edu Bedia - 7/10: Edu Bedia produced an energetic display from the bench. He sat at the heart of the midfield and pushed his teammates further to create a flurry of opportunities during the last twenty minutes. Anwar Ali failed to make use of his corner by failing to convert.

Redeem Tlang - 6.5/10: Redeem Tlang kept the Bengaluru defense on their toes with his consistent running. The winger also created a key chance for Goa in the second half.

Sanson Pereira - 6/10:

Sanson Pereira was tasked with defensive duties since coming on. He was rarely part of FC Goa's attacking movements.

Fares Arnaout - 6/10: He did not have any impact on the game after coming on.

Devendra Murgaokar - 6.5/10: He did not have any effect on the game after Carlos Pena substituted him during the 72nd minute of the game.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 8/10: If anyone deserves a cleansheet, it's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for his contributions this season. Bengaluru's #1 was not only safe with his handling and collection, but made an out-of-the-world save from Anwar Ali to secure his second cleansheet of the season.

Prabir Das - 6.5/10: Prabir Das was not effective with the ball as he lost possession frequently. The right wing-back completed only 50% of his passes, but won eight duels throughout the game.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7.5/10: Sandesh Jhingan handled the duo Noah Sadaoui and Alvaro Vazquez well and did not allow them to cause trouble to their backline. The centre-back was also dominant in the air and negated the opponent's threats.

Aleksandr Jovanovic - 7/10: Jovanic produced a solid display by not allowing the Goan attacker to get the better of him. He was threading the danger to perfection.

Namgyal Bhutia - 8/10: The young full-back stepped up despite playing in the unorthodox left-back position. He shunned down the threats of Noah Sadaoui and Seriton Fernandes with tenacious defending.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10: The youngster demonstrated his ball-winning ability in the middle of the park by making three interceptions and clearing the ball thrice. His defensive display disrupted the rhythm of the hosts.

Danish Farooq - 6.5/10: Danish had a similar responsibility as Suresh. He was on the right side of the duels by winning six of them in the middle of the park. His tireless running eased the job of the defenders.

Javi Hernandez - 10/10: Javi Hernandez has well and truly arrived after a long wait. The attacking midfielder caused all sorts of trouble to the opposition by making late runs into the penalty box. His brace came at the right time, for Bengaluru to push and secure a playoff spot.

Udanta Singh - 7.5/10: It was all Udanta Singh for the second goal before Javi did the spare work at the end. The Indian winger's decisive breakneck pace and vision changed the outcome. Grayson will be hoping for more of the same from him.

Roshan Singh - 6.5/10: Roshan Singh was relieved from defensive duties and was given more freedom as a left winger. He won the ball back on a few occasions in the opponent half to force the issue.

Roy Krishna - 7/10: Roy Krishna was so close to finding the back of the net after assisting Javi early on in the game. The Fijian tormented Anwar Ali by dragging him out of his position on numerous occasions.

Substitutions:

Rohit Kumar - 6.5/10: Rohit Kumar slowed down the game to protect the lead during the closing stages of the game.

Parag Shrivas - 6/10: Parag was constantly tormented by Brandon after coming on.

Bruno Ramires - N/A: He replaced Jovanovic in the 87th minute.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - N/A: He came on during the dying minutes of the game.

Alan Costa - N/A: He made sure to keep the cleansheet intact after Grayson substituted him on, during the ending stages of the game.

Poll : 0 votes