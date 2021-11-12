ISL 2021-22: Who are East Bengal's foreign players?

East Bengal failed to live up to the expectations of the red and gold brigade in their ISL debut last season. Former gaffer Robbie Fowler criticized his Indian players on several occasions, but their foreign players, barring Bright Enobakhare, fared no better.

Newly-appointed head coach Jose Manuel "Manolo" Diaz Fernandez has taken up recruitment of his foreign players seriously and has landed some decent names.

Here's a look at East Bengal's foreign players for the upcoming ISL season starting on November 19:

#1 Tomislav Mrcela

The Australian center back is known to be traditional in his approach to the game. At 6 feet 4 inches, he is a threat aerially and will come handy for East Bengal in set-pieces. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and plays long balls fairly well.

#2 Franjo Prce

Prce once featured for Serie A side Lazio and was also part of the U 21 Croatian football team.

"I have played with some of the big names in world football and it has helped me grow on and off the field. I think I can use my experience here in the ISL and try to help my team do well," Prce said.

"I am eagerly waiting to experience India and I also know this club has a massive fan base. It’s a shame that they can't be with us in the stands, but we will play for them. We always play for the fans," he added.

At Lazio, he played with the likes of Miroslav Klose and Ciro Immobile, who recently won the Euro Cup with the Italian side.

#3 Darren Sidoel

A product of the famous Ajax youth system, Sidoel promises to be a player who will display good comfort on the ball. He is a decent long-range shooter. His play-making abilities will add to East Bengal's arsenal. Off the ball, Sidoel has an amazing sense of recovery, adding to his defensive capabilities.

#4 Amir Dervisevic

Dervisevic made a bold call by moving out of Slovenia for the first time in his career in a bid to make a mark on the Indian subcontinent. He stands 6 feet 5 inches and can shoot strongly from outside the box.

#5 Daniel Chima Chukwu

Daniel Chima Chukwu's signing drew some major attention from East Bengal's fanbase. The three-time Nigerian first division league winner will add to the club's firepower upfront.

Match videos from his earlier days showed his physical prowess as a forward and also the ability to create space for himself in attacking areas, allowing him to score easily.

#6 Antonio Perosevic

Croatian forward Antonio Perosevic looks a good fit upfront with Daniel Chima Chukwu and the experienced Balwant Singh. He is sound with his left foot and decent with his right. Perosevic reads the game well and takes calculated chances.

