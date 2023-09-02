A look at Mohun Bagan Super Giant's journey to the Durand Cup 2023 final

The 2023 Durand Cup has been a remarkable competition, marked by its share of twists and turns. However, the grand finale is an event that the Indian football fraternity has been eagerly waiting for. Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in a bid for Durand Cup glory, with the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosting the game.

Both teams have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and already crossed paths once in the competition, where East Bengal got the better of their fierce rivals.

The upcoming Kolkata derby promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, especially with the passionate crowd expected to divide the supporters of these iconic Indian clubs.

This article, however, will shine a spotlight on Mohun Bagan SG, a team that have carried forward their momentum from the previous season. But before delving into the final, it is important to look into the path they took to book their place in the penultimate stage of the tournament.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the group stages of the Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan SG found themselves placed in Group A alongside the eventual finalists, East Bengal FC, Punjab FC, and the Bangladesh Army FT.

They started their campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 victory against a Bangladesh Army side that struggled to restrict the ISL champions. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh were the only first-team players starting the game, so it was Mohun Bagan’s vibrant youngsters who rose to the occasion and demolished the Bangladeshi side.

Following the convincing win, the Mariners faced the newly promoted ISL side Punjab FC, whom they beat 2-0. The game also marked the debut of new signing Anwar Ali, while Hugo Boumous marked his first game of the season with a goal.

Their final group-stage match was the highly anticipated Kolkata derby against East Bengal. Despite starting as favorites, Mohun Bagan fell short as Nandhakumar Sekar's second-half strike proved to be the difference. The 1-0 defeat meant that the Mariners finished second in the group after East Bengal.

A late surge by Mohammedan SC in the tournament would have caused a few jitters in the Mohun Bagan camp, but they ultimately qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best second-placed teams.

Mohun Bagan SG in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup

As a result of securing second place in the group stage, Juan Ferrando's men were drawn against the ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC in the quarter-finals.

The encounter between these ISL heavyweights unfolded as an entertaining and end-to-end battle, but it was Mohun Bagan's attack that ultimately proved decisive. Goals from Jason Cummings, Anwar Ali, and Manvir Singh ensured the Mariners a 3-1 victory against a team expected to contend with them for the ISL title.

The semi-final presented an even more challenging test, pitting them against a formidable FC Goa team, who were unbeaten in the competition. However, Mohun Bagan once again showed their determination to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Although Noah Sadaoui gave the Guars the lead, goals from Cummings (once again) and Armando Sadiku propelled the ISL Champions to a win. Despite some nervy moments in the final minutes, Mohun Bagan's resolute defense held firm, earning them a spot in the finals.

The upcoming clash against East Bengal FC promises to be another demanding contest, yet Juan Ferrando and his team will be determined to overcome their rivals and clinch the first trophy of the season in style.