ISL 2021-22: Who are NorthEast United's foreigners?

Since taking over the helm of affairs at NorthEast United FC after the unfortunate sacking of Gerard Nus in mid-January 2021, Khalid Jamil has done a wonderful job in steering the team in the right direction, finishing 3rd in the table in ISL 2020-21.

The performance of NorthEast United FC has led management to believe that Khalid Jamil is the right man to lead them into the new ISL 2021-22 season.

Sportskeeda takes a look at NorthEast United FC's foreign contingent for the upcoming edition of ISL 2021-22:

1.Patrick Flottmann

Patrick Flottman is the Highlanders' sixth signing this season, replacing fellow Australian Dylan Fox. Patrick is 24 years old and has spent the majority of his time in Australia.

Having played youth football with Blacktown City and Sydney FC's youth side Sydney FC NPL, he rose through the ranks and was eventually promoted to the senior side, but struggled to achieve regular game time. He then moved to Thailand and signed for Thai League 2 side Air Force United in 2018. The move benefitted him after Sydney FC rewarded him with a contract in 2019, where he played 3 games in the A-League and 3 in AFC Champions League. After a loan spell at Brisbane Roars, Flottmann has now moved to India to try his hand at the ISL.

2. Hernan Santana

Hernan Santana was deployed at centre-back at Mumbai City FC beside Mourtada Fall, outside his usual position in midfield. A master with the ball at his feet, Santana never shies away from displaying a trick or two to outwit his opponents. His inclusion in the NorthEast United setup brings great excitement and anticipation to the Highlanders' fan base.

3.Khassa Camara

An absolute tank in midfield for NorthEast United, Khassa Camara's approach to the game can be likened to as the Makele Role, named after the famous French defensive midfielder Claude Makelele. Khassa Camara is responsible for breaking up the opposition's attacking moves and using the ball in transition for his own team's attack. With 50 interceptions and a passing accuracy of 74.02%, he is a boulder to his opponents.

4.Federico Gallego

Since joining them in 2019, Federico Gallego has been the most impactful player for NorthEast United FC. He is the reason for making things happen in Khalid Jamil's setup. An amazing playmaker with an imposing physical presence in the final third, Federico Gallego playmaking skills have raised NorthEast United's game in recent years by taking them to the play-offs in ISL 2020-21.

5.Deshorn Brown

After joining NorthEast United in the January transfer window following the departure of Kwesi Appiah, Deshorn Brown wasted no time in displaying his talents. He added a threat to the side's attacking division with his physical presence and aerial abilities, and has scored 5 times in 9 appearances for NorthEast United FC.

6.Mathias Coureur

Mathias Coureur is a Martiniquais professional footballer who joined NorthEast United FC from Turkish side Samsunpor ahead of the ISL 2021-22 to bolster Khalid Jamil's attacking firepower.

NorthEast United FC start their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 20. Since Jamil's appointment, the team looks like a balanced side even without the big profiles that many other ISL teams possess.

