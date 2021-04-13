AFC Champions League 2021: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC

FC Goa will lock horns with Al Rayyan SC in their first AFC Champions League 2021 group stage match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.

The Gaurs finished fourth in the league phase of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season with 31 points. They then crashed out of India's top-tier league after losing to eventual champions Mumbai City FC on penalties in the semi-finals.

Surprisingly, FC Goa have dropped Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera from their AFC Champions League squad. They decided to head into the continental tournament with just four foreigners - James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Edu Bedia, and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza.

FC Goa, who are the first Indian club to feature in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, will look to make their country proud and entertain their fans in the continental competition.

Al Rayyan SC, on the other hand, finished third in the Qatar Stars League. They also made it to the semi-finals of the Amir Cup, where they will face Al Duhail next month.

Al Rayyan SC will be eager to start their AFC Champions League campaign with a win over FC Goa on Wednesday.

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC: Kick off time

Date: April 14, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM IST

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC: Where to watch

The Star Sports Network has bought the rights and will telecast all of FC Goa's AFC Champions League 2021 matches. The Gaurs fixture against Qatari club Al Rayyan SC will be LIVE on Star Sports 3.

The streaming of the match will be available on the OTT platform Hotstar.

India: Star Sports 3 & Disney + Hotstar

Hi! We will telecast all group stages matches of FC Goa in the AFC Champions League, starting with FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC on Apr 14 at 8:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 3. — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 1, 2021