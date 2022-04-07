3 players to look out for in the Mumbai City FC squad 

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Shabab in the opening fixture of their debut AFC Champions League campaign. The Islanders have had a disappointing run in the domestic campaign, finishing fifth in the league table with 31 points from 20 games.

Under Des Buckingham, the side managed to win only nine matches compared to the 12 they won under Sergio Lobera in the season prior. The side have lost on seven occasions in the ISL 2021-22 campaign, three more than in the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Des Buckingham has some firepower in his arsenal that, if utilized properly, could do some damage to the opposition. Let's take a look at the three players who could prove to be deal-breakers in Mumbai City FC's upcoming AFC Champions League campaign.

#3 Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh has been a real trump card for the Islanders. The winger has scored six goals in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and also acted as a creator of chances in the final third.

Despite the disappointing outcome for his team in the ISL, Bipin has maintained his consistency and could be a real weapon for Des Buckingham in the Champions League. Bipin's body strength and pace have been a real menace to opposition defenses. He manages to shield the ball from on-rushing defenders and outpace them in 1v1 situations.

Bipin's crossing abilities are also praiseworthy. Apart from his attacking attributes, his physicality also comes in handy when the Islanders are pressing opposition defenders in the final third.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh

The Moroccan defensive midfielder has been the spine of the Mumbai City FC team across the past two seasons. Not only has he been involved in the creation of chances for his teammates, but Jahouh has been pivotal in progressing the ball further up the field during Mumbai City FC's build-up play.

Jahouh's role sees him dropping in between the two centre-backs, creating numerical superiority and helping the Islanders in the attacking phase. Ahmed Jahouh's understanding of space and circulation of possession makes him a real weapon for Des Buckingham.

His impact was visible in the latter part of ISL 2021-22 when the midfielder was sidelined due to an injury. During the rest of the season, Ahmed Jahouh has provided seven assists and has been on the scoresheet thrice.

Jahouh's set-pieces have been a threat to opposition defenses as well, with Mourtada Fall being the key recipient of aerial balls.

#1 Igor Angulo

The former Golden Boot winner missed out on a place in FC Goa's AFC Champions League squad. However, the Spaniard's performances have ensured a spot in Mumbai City FC's squad for their debut campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League season.

Igor Angulo has bagged 10 goals in 19 appearances for the Islanders. He has also managed to assist twice during the course of the season. Although his form dipped slightly in the second half of the season, Angulo's presence in the attacking department may work as a catalyst for the debutants in their Asian campaign.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar