Top 4 Mumbai City FC players who have shone in the AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC have surpassed their target of winning one game in their debut AFC Champions League campaign. The Islanders have managed to win two games, beating Iraq's Air Force Club twice. The side have managed a point against Al-Jazira FSC in their return leg fixture against the Emirati outfit.

The results of this Mumbai City FC side are the outcome of the performances of some of their top players who have made notable contributions during the campaign.

Four players who shone for Mumbai City FC in their continental debut

1.Diego Mauricio

The former Odisha FC striker was roped in by Des Buckingham in the January transfer window to fill in for the outgoing Ygor Catatau. Since then, the Brazilian has had a tremendous impact on the Islanders in the final third.

With Igor Angulo injured, it was up to Diego to try and make things work for the Islanders in front of goal. The Brazilian bagged two goals, both against the Air Force Club.

The first goal was a penalty in the first-leg meeting between the two sides. Mauricio was chosen to take the spot-kick after he was brought down by a defender inside the box. The second goal in the return-leg fixture against the same opponents. Bradden Inman's shot was initially blocked by the goalkeeper and the rebound was sent over the line by the Brazilian.

Mauricio's physical prowess played a part in disorienting the opposition's defensive setup.

2.Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh's combination with Lalengmawia Ralte was the cornerstone for the Islanders.

Jahouh's sense of space and ability to drive play forward with his pin-point passing has been an asset for the Mumbai side in their Asian debut. He provided a crucial assist that has now become an important chapter in the pages of Mumbai City FC's history.

Ahmed Jahouh occasionally dropped in between the two central defenders to crowd the central channel against stronger opponents. This allowed him to progress the ball faster during counter attacks.

3. Lalengmawia Ralte

Lalengmawia Ralte took time to settle as Ahmed Jahouh's partner in Mumbai City FC's double pivot. The former Highlanders midfielder is known to be a box-to-box midfielder and usually switches positions with Jahouh to break the opposition's press.

Ralte's close control and ability to change direction is a huge asset in his locker. He has been involved in switching to small spaces during the build-up phase. Lanlengmawia Ralte is a highly press-resistant midfielder who adds to his side's numbers in the opposition's half during attacks.

4. Lallianzuala Chhangte

The former Chennaiyin FC winger, who joined Mumbai City FC during the winter transfer window, has been a key part of the Islanders' success in Asia. His ability to run into space and take on defenders added to his side's arsenal in attack.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was able to do what the other wingers lacked and his abilities allowed him to be a key figure in Des Buckingham's plans.

