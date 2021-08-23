AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC played out a 0-0 draw in their second group stage game of the AFC Cup 2021 against Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings on Saturday (August 21).

The Blues came into the game on the back of a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game. On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings went into the game after a 2-0 victory over Maziya Sports and Recreation Club.

The match started with the Bashundhara Kings attacking more while Bengaluru FC took their time to settle into the game. Both teams failed to score during the first half and headed into the tunnels with the scoreboard reading nil-nil.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC began making more inroads into the Bashundhara Kings box. Both teams were forced into making some goal-line clearances to keep the scores tied and failed to take their chances. The match resultantly ended in a goalless stalemate.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from the match.

Alan Costa could have had his name on the scoresheet had VAR been in place. (Img Courtesy: AFC Website)

#4 Bengaluru FC denied possible goal due to unavailability of sufficient technology

In the 74th minute, Bengaluru FC had won a corner. Cleiton Silva delivered the ball into the box, and Alan Costa headed the ball towards goal. Unfortunately, the ball hit the crossbar, bounced and was then collected by the Bashundhara Kings keeper. While TV replays showed that the ball bounced inside the line, it wasn't clear if the whole ball had crossed the line. Bengaluru FC seemed to have been denied a goal, but there was no definitive way of knowing if it was the right decision.

It is in instances like these that the calls for the introduction of goal-line technology and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) hit fever pitch. If Costa's goal stood, it would have had a lot of importance in the tournament for Bengaluru FC as it would have given them three much-needed points.

Robinho the star player for Bashundhara had a brilliant first half but a poor second half. (Img Courtesy: AFC Website)

#3 A game of two halves

The match between the two sides was a classic example of a game of two halves. The first half saw Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings play brilliant football and wield the upper hand with respect to the chances created. However, the second half saw Bengaluru FC dominate the proceedings and outplay the Bashundhara Kings.

Both teams also made some excellent goal-line clearances. Roshan Singh and Gurpreet made dual goal-line clearances for Bengaluru FC. In comparison, Bishwanath Ghosh made a good clearance in front of an open goal for the Kings to deny Bengaluru FC a goal.

With chances aplenty, Bengaluru FC were denied a goal after Alan Costa's header, while Bashundhara Kings failed to make use of the opportunities created by their star player Robinho. In the end, the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, yet the teams will feel let down with a draw.

Topu Barman the Bashundhara captain had a good game. (Img Courtesy: AFC Website)

#2 Bishwanath Ghosh and Topu Barman save the day for the Bashundhara Kings

Bishwanath Ghosh and Topu Barman of the Bashundhara Kings were the most influential players for the side as they made numerous blocks and clearances to deny Bengaluru FC a goal. In the first half, Barman made an excellent block to deny Bidyashagar Singh. The Manipuri forward ran into space which opened up the Bashundhara defense, but Barman's block ensured his side didn't concede.

Bishwanath Ghosh then made a diving clearance in the second half from an Ajith Kumar curler from inside the box to deny Bengaluru FC a goal. Bashundhara Kings goalkeeper Anisur Rahman was off his line and Ajit had an open goal to place the ball into, but Bishwanath's diving clearance kept the scores level.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC put more men into the box and created numerous chances. But the duo of Ghosh and Barman remained composed and made sure no silly mistakes or fouls were committed. They also covered well for their teammates Tariq Kazi and Khaled Shafiei.

The Bengaluru FC players committed a lot of misspass. (Img courtesy: AFC Website)

#1 Lack of experience in midfield hampers Bengaluru FC

It was a must-win game for Bengaluru FC if they wanted to stay alive in the competition. With a draw today, their chances of progressing into the next round are all but over.

Bengaluru FC's midfield improved overall match by match, which is a positive sign. Their performance was poor while winning against the Club Eagles in the playoffs. The side then lost their last game against ATK Mohun Bagan but did put up an improved performance. Against the Bashundhara Kings, they were good in the second half.

The lack of experience in midfield hampered Bengaluru FC's chances during the game and the tournament. The side's midfielders misplaced several passes and were also guilty of some poor finishing in front of goal. But their constant improvement from one match to the next in the last three games will definitely be a ray of sunshine after a gloomy outing.

With chances of progressing to the next round all but over, Bengaluru FC will hope to play the last match without any pressure, express themselves and exit with a victory.

