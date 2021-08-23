AFC Cup 2021: Maziya S&RC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned 

ATK Mohun Bagan played Maziya Sports and Recreation Club Maldives in their second group-stage game of the 2021 AFC Cup. ATK Mohun Bagan came into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, Maziya went into the game following a defeat against Bashundhara Kings in their last game.

The game, played at the Maldives National Football Stadium, started on a positive note for Maziya as they took the lead in the 25th minute. Cornelius Stewart's cross found Aisam Ibrahim right in front of goal, who made no mistake in tapping the ball in. The hosts went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the second half with renewed vigor and equalized in the 48th minute when Ashutosh Mehta's cross found Liston Colaco, whose diving header leveled the scores.

ATK Mohun Bagan then took the lead in the 64th minute when Roy Krishna chipped Maziya goalkeeper Mirzokhid Mamatkhanov from outside the box. Hugo Boumous turned provider for ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal. His through ball split open the defense, giving Manvir Singh enough space and time to slot the ball home and secure a 3-1 victory for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 ATK Mohun Bagan miss Hugo Boumous in the first half

Hugo Boumous(1st from left in blue) turned the game on it's head in the second half

Antonio Habas chose to bench Hugo Boumous for the game. ATK Mohun Bagan had a poor first half where they failed to do anything substantial. In the 63rd minute, Habas brought in Hugo Boumous for David Williams, and the substitute changed the game on its head.

The second goal that ATK Mohun Bagan scored was all about Hugo Boumous's creativity. His pass split open the Maziya defense, which helped Liston take a shot on goal with the ball ultimately falling to Roy Krishna, who chipped the keeper.

With the inclusion of Hugo Boumous, the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield looked more compact and composed, helping the Mariners in dictating play.

Hugo Boumous then turned provider for the third goal ATK Mohun Bagan scored.

#3 Maziya outclassed by ATK Mohun Bagan's quality

Roy Krishna was again fantastic for ATK Mohun Bagan

Maziya took the lead and started the game in excellent fashion, but ATK Mohun Bagan's quality got the better of them as the game progressed. ATK Mohun Bagan's overseas players - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Carl McHugh and Hugo Boumous - were the main differential factors between the two teams.

The Maziya defense had a tough time containing the likes of Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous. Carl McHugh did his best in defense despite his partners slipping up on occasions.

The overall quality of ATK Mohun Bagan helped them overcome Maziya with relative ease. Antonio Habas will be a happy man seeing his new signings, like Liston Colaco, getting into a rhythm.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan missing Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan in defense

Subhasish Bose and his partners in defence need to be more solid if they want to do anything substantial in the knockout phase of the tournament

ATK Mohun Bagan have had an excellent start to their 2021 AFC Cup campaign. They have won their first two games and are favorites to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, have some issues in defense. They are missing their two prominent defenders, Tiri, and Sandesh Jhinghan, who has left the club to join Croatian club HNK Sibenik.

With two of their most important defenders from last season missing, the ATK Mohun Bagan backline has looked shaky at times. The likes of Deepak Tangri and Pritam Kotal have done their best but have not been able to match the standards of Tiri and Jhingan.

#1 Maziya Sports and Recreation Club out of the AFC Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan favorites to qualify for the next round

ATK Mohun Bagan need a draw in their last game to qualify for the knockout stages

The Mariners are now favorites to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2021 AFC Cup. A draw in their last game against Bashundhara Kings will ensure a spot in the knockout phase for the Mariners.

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club Maldives have been knocked out of the competition. They needed a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next stage alive but the 3-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan quashed all their chances. They have all but pride to play for in their next match against Bengaluru FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan need to take the last game seriously. A slip-up in their last match against Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings will derail their knockout qualification bid.

